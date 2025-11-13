Ole Miss vs Florida Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Ole Miss Rebels facing the Florida Gators.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ole Miss vs Florida Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Ole Miss: (-671) | Florida: (+490)

Ole Miss: (-671) | Florida: (+490) Spread: Ole Miss: -14.5 (-110) | Florida: +14.5 (-110)

Ole Miss: -14.5 (-110) | Florida: +14.5 (-110) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Ole Miss vs Florida Betting Trends

Ole Miss' record against the spread is 6-4-0.

As a 14.5-point or greater favorite, Ole Miss has one win ATS (1-2) this season.

This year, five of Ole Miss' 10 games have hit the over.

Florida has beaten the spread three times in nine games.

There have been three Florida games (out of nine) that went over the total this season.

Ole Miss vs Florida Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rebels win (84.9%)

Ole Miss vs Florida Point Spread

Ole Miss is favored by 14.5 points versus Florida. Ole Miss is -110 to cover the spread, while Florida is -110.

Ole Miss vs Florida Over/Under

An over/under of 53.5 has been set for Ole Miss-Florida on Nov. 15, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Ole Miss vs Florida Moneyline

Ole Miss is the favorite, -671 on the moneyline, while Florida is a +490 underdog.

Ole Miss vs. Florida Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Ole Miss 37.5 7 19.8 40 57.7 10 Florida 20.4 119 22.4 46 49.9 9

Ole Miss vs. Florida Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Ole Miss vs. Florida analysis on FanDuel Research.