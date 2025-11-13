San Diego State vs Boise State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

The college football slate on Saturday includes the San Diego State Aztecs facing the Boise State Broncos.

San Diego State vs Boise State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: San Diego State: (-142) | Boise State: (+118)

San Diego State: (-142) | Boise State: (+118) Spread: San Diego State: -2.5 (-122) | Boise State: +2.5 (100)

San Diego State: -2.5 (-122) | Boise State: +2.5 (100) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

San Diego State vs Boise State Betting Trends

San Diego State has covered the spread seven times in nine games.

Against the spread as 2.5-point or better favorites, San Diego State is 5-1.

Out of nine San Diego State games so far this year, three have hit the over.

Boise State has six wins in nine contests against the spread this year.

Boise State has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this season.

There have been five Boise State games (out of nine) that hit the over this season.

San Diego State vs Boise State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Aztecs win (53.9%)

San Diego State vs Boise State Point Spread

Boise State is the underdog by 2.5 points against San Diego State. Boise State is -122 to cover the spread, and San Diego State is +100.

San Diego State vs Boise State Over/Under

A total of 41.5 points has been set for the San Diego State-Boise State game on Nov. 15, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

San Diego State vs Boise State Moneyline

Boise State is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while San Diego State is a -142 favorite.

San Diego State vs. Boise State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games San Diego State 26.3 83 13.1 2 45.5 9 Boise State 32.1 53 24.0 60 57.1 9

San Diego State vs. Boise State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Stadium: Snapdragon Stadium

