Florida State vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

College football's Saturday slate includes the Florida State Seminoles facing the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Florida State vs Virginia Tech Odds & Spread

Florida State: (-599) | Virginia Tech: (+430) Spread: Florida State: -13.5 (-115) | Virginia Tech: +13.5 (-105)

Florida State vs Virginia Tech Betting Trends

Florida State's record against the spread is 3-5-0.

As a 13.5-point or greater favorite, Florida State has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

Florida State has played eight games this season, and four of them have hit the over.

Virginia Tech owns two wins against the spread this season.

Virginia Tech has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 13.5-point underdog or more this season.

This season, five of Virginia Tech's nine games have gone over the point total.

Florida State vs Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Seminoles win (94.6%)

Florida State vs Virginia Tech Point Spread

Florida State is favored by 13.5 points versus Virginia Tech. Florida State is -115 to cover the spread, while Virginia Tech is -105.

Florida State vs Virginia Tech Over/Under

An over/under of 54.5 has been set for Florida State-Virginia Tech on Nov. 15, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Florida State vs Virginia Tech Moneyline

Virginia Tech is the underdog, +430 on the moneyline, while Florida State is a -599 favorite.

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Florida State 36.7 18 21.0 30 54.5 9 Virginia Tech 24.3 98 29.7 95 51.3 9

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Stadium: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

