Utah vs Baylor Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

The Utah Utes will take on the Baylor Bears in college football action on Saturday.

Utah vs Baylor Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Utah: (-300) | Baylor: (+240)

Utah: (-300) | Baylor: (+240) Spread: Utah: -7.5 (-110) | Baylor: +7.5 (-110)

Utah: -7.5 (-110) | Baylor: +7.5 (-110) Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Utah vs Baylor Betting Trends

Utah is 7-2-0 against the spread this year.

This season, Utah is 6-0 as 7.5-point or better favorites.

This season, six of Utah's nine games have hit the over.

Baylor has won twice against the spread this year.

There have been five Baylor games (out of nine) that went over the total this year.

Utah vs Baylor Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Utes win (74.4%)

Utah vs Baylor Point Spread

Baylor is a 7.5-point underdog against Utah. Baylor is -110 to cover the spread, and Utah is -110.

Utah vs Baylor Over/Under

The over/under for the Utah versus Baylor game on Nov. 15 has been set at 60.5, with -108 odds on the over and -112 odds on the under.

Utah vs Baylor Moneyline

Baylor is the underdog, +240 on the moneyline, while Utah is a -300 favorite.

Utah vs. Baylor Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Utah 39.6 11 14.2 8 50.2 9 Baylor 33.8 31 29.3 93 62.1 9

Utah vs. Baylor Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Stadium: McLane Stadium

