Utah vs Baylor Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

The Utah Utes will take on the Baylor Bears in college football action on Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Utah vs Baylor Odds & Spread

  • Moneyline: Utah: (-300) | Baylor: (+240)
  • Spread: Utah: -7.5 (-110) | Baylor: +7.5 (-110)
  • Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Utah vs Baylor Betting Trends

  • Utah is 7-2-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, Utah is 6-0 as 7.5-point or better favorites.
  • This season, six of Utah's nine games have hit the over.
  • Baylor has won twice against the spread this year.
  • There have been five Baylor games (out of nine) that went over the total this year.

Utah vs Baylor Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Utes win (74.4%)

Utah vs Baylor Point Spread

Baylor is a 7.5-point underdog against Utah. Baylor is -110 to cover the spread, and Utah is -110.

Utah vs Baylor Over/Under

The over/under for the Utah versus Baylor game on Nov. 15 has been set at 60.5, with -108 odds on the over and -112 odds on the under.

Utah vs Baylor Moneyline

Baylor is the underdog, +240 on the moneyline, while Utah is a -300 favorite.

Utah vs. Baylor Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Utah39.61114.2850.29
Baylor33.83129.39362.19

Utah vs. Baylor Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025
  • Game time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Waco, Texas
  • Stadium: McLane Stadium

