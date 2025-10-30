Washington State vs Oregon State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Washington State Cougars are playing the Oregon State Beavers.

Washington State vs Oregon State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Washington State: (-180) | Oregon State: (+152)

Washington State: (-180) | Oregon State: (+152) Spread: Washington State: -3.5 (-115) | Oregon State: +3.5 (-105)

Washington State: -3.5 (-115) | Oregon State: +3.5 (-105) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Washington State vs Oregon State Betting Trends

Washington State is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

Washington State has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this year.

There have been three Washington State games (of eight) that hit the over this season.

Oregon State has three wins in eight contests against the spread this season.

Oregon State has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this season.

This year, four of Oregon State's eight games have hit the over.

Washington State vs Oregon State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cougars win (64%)

Washington State vs Oregon State Point Spread

Oregon State is an underdog by 3.5 points versus Washington State. Oregon State is -105 to cover the spread, and Washington State is -115.

Washington State vs Oregon State Over/Under

A total of 47.5 points has been set for the Washington State-Oregon State matchup on Nov. 1, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Washington State vs Oregon State Moneyline

Oregon State is a +152 underdog on the moneyline, while Washington State is a -180 favorite.

Washington State vs. Oregon State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Washington State 21.5 104 24.6 76 51.9 8 Oregon State 21.1 105 32.8 122 52.6 8

Washington State vs. Oregon State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Stadium: Reser Stadium

