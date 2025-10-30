NHL
Oilers vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 30
On Thursday in the NHL, the Edmonton Oilers are up against the New York Rangers.
Oilers vs Rangers Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (5-4-2) vs. New York Rangers (4-5-2)
- Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Rangers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-162)
|Rangers (+134)
|5.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Oilers win (61.7%)
Oilers vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Rangers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Rangers are -192 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +154.
Oilers vs Rangers Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Oilers-Rangers matchup on Oct. 30, with the over available at -130 and the under at +106.
Oilers vs Rangers Moneyline
- Edmonton is a -162 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +134 underdog on the road.