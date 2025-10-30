FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Oilers vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 30

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Oilers vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 30

On Thursday in the NHL, the Edmonton Oilers are up against the New York Rangers.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Oilers vs Rangers Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (5-4-2) vs. New York Rangers (4-5-2)
  • Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Rangers Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-162)Rangers (+134)5.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Oilers win (61.7%)

Oilers vs Rangers Puck Line

  • The Rangers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Rangers are -192 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +154.

Oilers vs Rangers Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Oilers-Rangers matchup on Oct. 30, with the over available at -130 and the under at +106.

Oilers vs Rangers Moneyline

  • Edmonton is a -162 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +134 underdog on the road.

