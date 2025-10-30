Oilers vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 30

On Thursday in the NHL, the Edmonton Oilers are up against the New York Rangers.

Oilers vs Rangers Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (5-4-2) vs. New York Rangers (4-5-2)

Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025

Thursday, October 30, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Rangers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-162) Rangers (+134) 5.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (61.7%)

Oilers vs Rangers Puck Line

The Rangers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Rangers are -192 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +154.

Oilers vs Rangers Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Oilers-Rangers matchup on Oct. 30, with the over available at -130 and the under at +106.

Oilers vs Rangers Moneyline

Edmonton is a -162 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +134 underdog on the road.

