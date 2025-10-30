Bucks vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 30

Bucks vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025

Thursday, October 30, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: NBCS-BA, FDSWI, and NBA TV

The Golden State Warriors (4-1) are favored by 1.5 points against the Milwaukee Bucks (3-1) on Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-BA, FDSWI, and NBA TV. The over/under is set at 231.5 in the matchup.

Bucks vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -1.5 231.5 -132 +112

Bucks vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (57.7%)

Bucks vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors covered 41 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.

The Bucks went 14-13 as underdogs of 1.5 points or more last year.

Last season, 41 Warriors games hit the over.

Out of 82 Bucks games last year, 44 hit the over.

Golden State covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games last year. Golden State covered 18 times in 41 games when playing at home, and it covered 23 times in 41 games on the road.

Against the spread, Milwaukee performed better at home (24-17-1) than on the road (18-22-0) last season.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry's numbers on the season are 27 points, 3.8 boards and 5 assists per contest, shooting 50.6% from the floor and 42.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.4 made treys (fourth in league).

Jimmy Butler III averages 21.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists, shooting 54.4% from the field and 57.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made treys per game.

Jonathan Kuminga's numbers on the season are 16.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 53.7% from the field and 43.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made treys.

Draymond Green is averaging 9.4 points, 5.8 boards and 7.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 12.2 points, 4.8 boards and 2.6 assists.

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 30.4 points, 6.5 assists and 11.9 boards last season.

Myles Turner's numbers last season were 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 48.1% from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Kyle Kuzma collected 14.8 points last season, plus 2.3 assists and 5.7 boards.

Kevin Porter Jr. collected 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Bobby Portis collected 13.9 points, 8.4 boards and 2.1 assists.

