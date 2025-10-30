Devils vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 30

The New Jersey Devils versus the San Jose Sharks is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

Devils vs Sharks Game Info

New Jersey Devils (8-2) vs. San Jose Sharks (2-6-2)

Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025

Thursday, October 30, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-220) Sharks (+180) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Devils win (58.1%)

Devils vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -130 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +106.

Devils vs Sharks Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Devils-Sharks on Oct. 30, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.

Devils vs Sharks Moneyline

New Jersey is a -220 favorite on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +180 underdog at home.

