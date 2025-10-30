Thunder vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 30

Thunder vs. Wizards Game Info

The Oklahoma City Thunder (5-0) are heavily favored (-16) to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (1-3) at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 30, 2025 at Paycom Center. The game airs on FDSOK and MNMT. The matchup has a point total of 229.5.

Thunder vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -16 229.5 -1000 +660

Thunder vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (91.1%)

Thunder vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Thunder went 54-26-2 ATS last season.

The Wizards went 5-5 as underdogs of 16 points or more last year.

A total of 44 Thunder games last season hit the over.

Last season, 42 of the Wizards' 82 games hit the over.

Oklahoma City did a better job covering the spread in home games (29-12-1) last season than it did in road affairs (25-14-1).

Washington's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, was .415 last season. DC was 17-24-0 ATS on its home court and 17-23-1 on the road.

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 34.8 points, 6.2 boards and 5.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Chet Holmgren's numbers on the season are 23 points, 10.3 boards and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 56.9% from the field and 41.7% from downtown, with an average of 2.5 made treys.

Ajay Mitchell averages 18.2 points, 3.8 boards and 3 assists, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 14.2 points, 4.8 boards and 2.4 assists.

Wizards Leaders

CJ McCollum averaged 21.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists last year, shooting 44.4% from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Alex Sarr put up 13 points, 6.5 boards and 2.4 assists last year. Defensively, he put up 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (sixth in NBA).

Carlton Carrington recorded 9.8 points last season, plus 4.4 assists and 4.2 boards.

Bilal Coulibaly's stats last season were 12.3 points, 5 boards and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 42.1% from the field and 28.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Kyshawn George put up 8.7 points, 4.2 boards and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he delivered 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

