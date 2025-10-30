Spurs vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 30

Spurs vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025

Thursday, October 30, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (4-0) take a four-game win streak into a home matchup with the Miami Heat (3-1), who have won three straight. The Heat are underdogs by 5.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:30 p.m. ET (on FDSSUN and FDSSW) on Thursday, October 30, 2025. The matchup has a point total of 231.5.

Spurs vs. Heat Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -5.5 231.5 -220 +184

Spurs vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (52.6%)

Spurs vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Spurs went 39-43-0 ATS last season.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 5.5 points or more, the Heat went 7-8-1 last year.

Spurs games hit the over 46 out of 82 times last season.

In 82 Heat games last year, 44 of them hit the over.

When playing at home last season, San Antonio had a better record against the spread (21-20-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (18-23-0).

Against the spread, Miami was better at home (21-19-1) than away (17-22-2) last year.

Spurs Leaders

De'Aaron Fox recorded 23.5 points, 4.8 boards and 6.3 assists last season.

Victor Wembanyama recorded 24.3 points, 11 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He made 47.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 triples per game.

Stephon Castle's stats last season included 14.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He sank 42.8% of his shots from the field and 28.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 triples.

Devin Vassell posted 16.3 points, 4 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He drained 44.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per contest.

Last season, Keldon Johnson collected 12.7 points, 4.8 boards and 1.6 assists. He made 48.2% of his shots from the floor and 31.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averaged 18.1 points, 9.6 boards and 4.3 assists last season. Defensively, he delivered 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Tyler Herro put up 23.9 points, 5.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds.

Norman Powell recorded 21.8 points, 2.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

Andrew Wiggins averaged 18 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Kel'el Ware put up 9.3 points, 7.4 boards and 0.9 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.