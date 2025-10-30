Kings vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 30

The NHL slate on Thursday includes the Los Angeles Kings taking on the Detroit Red Wings.

Kings vs Red Wings Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (5-3-3) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-3)

Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025

Thursday, October 30, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-150) Red Wings (+125) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (66.8%)

Kings vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Red Wings are -196 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +158.

Kings vs Red Wings Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Kings-Red Wings matchup on Oct. 30, with the over available at -130 and the under at +106.

Kings vs Red Wings Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Kings vs. Red Wings reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-150) and Detroit as the underdog (+125) on the road.

