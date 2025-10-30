FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Kings vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 30

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL slate on Thursday includes the Los Angeles Kings taking on the Detroit Red Wings.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Kings vs Red Wings Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (5-3-3) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-3)
  • Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025
  • Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-150)Red Wings (+125)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Kings win (66.8%)

Kings vs Red Wings Puck Line

  • The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Red Wings are -196 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +158.

Kings vs Red Wings Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Kings-Red Wings matchup on Oct. 30, with the over available at -130 and the under at +106.

Kings vs Red Wings Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Kings vs. Red Wings reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-150) and Detroit as the underdog (+125) on the road.

