Washington State vs Louisiana Tech Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Washington State Cougars play the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

Washington State vs Louisiana Tech Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Washington State: (-319) | Louisiana Tech: (+255)

Washington State: (-319) | Louisiana Tech: (+255) Spread: Washington State: -7.5 (-118) | Louisiana Tech: +7.5 (-104)

Washington State: -7.5 (-118) | Louisiana Tech: +7.5 (-104) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Washington State vs Louisiana Tech Betting Trends

Against the spread, Washington State is 5-4-0 this season.

Washington State is winless ATS (0-1) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Out of nine Washington State games so far this year, three have gone over the total.

Louisiana Tech has beaten the spread six times in nine games.

Louisiana Tech has covered every time (1-0) as a 7.5-point or greater underdog this season.

Of nine Louisiana Tech games so far this year, three have hit the over.

Washington State vs Louisiana Tech Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cougars win (62.8%)

Washington State vs Louisiana Tech Point Spread

Louisiana Tech is a 7.5-point underdog against Washington State. Louisiana Tech is -104 to cover the spread, and Washington State is -118.

Washington State vs Louisiana Tech Over/Under

The over/under for Washington State-Louisiana Tech on Nov. 15 is 44.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Washington State vs Louisiana Tech Moneyline

Washington State is a -319 favorite on the moneyline, while Louisiana Tech is a +255 underdog.

Washington State vs. Louisiana Tech Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Washington State 19.9 122 23.0 53 51.4 9 Louisiana Tech 28.1 70 18.9 18 49.1 9

Washington State vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET TV channel: The CW

The CW Location: Pullman, Washington

Pullman, Washington Stadium: Gesa Field at Martin Stadium

