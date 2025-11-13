Washington State vs Louisiana Tech Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025
In college football action on Saturday, the Washington State Cougars play the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.
Washington State vs Louisiana Tech Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Washington State: (-319) | Louisiana Tech: (+255)
- Spread: Washington State: -7.5 (-118) | Louisiana Tech: +7.5 (-104)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Washington State vs Louisiana Tech Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Washington State is 5-4-0 this season.
- Washington State is winless ATS (0-1) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Out of nine Washington State games so far this year, three have gone over the total.
- Louisiana Tech has beaten the spread six times in nine games.
- Louisiana Tech has covered every time (1-0) as a 7.5-point or greater underdog this season.
- Of nine Louisiana Tech games so far this year, three have hit the over.
Washington State vs Louisiana Tech Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cougars win (62.8%)
Washington State vs Louisiana Tech Point Spread
Louisiana Tech is a 7.5-point underdog against Washington State. Louisiana Tech is -104 to cover the spread, and Washington State is -118.
Washington State vs Louisiana Tech Over/Under
The over/under for Washington State-Louisiana Tech on Nov. 15 is 44.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
Washington State vs Louisiana Tech Moneyline
Washington State is a -319 favorite on the moneyline, while Louisiana Tech is a +255 underdog.
Washington State vs. Louisiana Tech Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Washington State
|19.9
|122
|23.0
|53
|51.4
|9
|Louisiana Tech
|28.1
|70
|18.9
|18
|49.1
|9
Washington State vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025
- Game time: 10 p.m. ET
- TV channel: The CW
- Location: Pullman, Washington
- Stadium: Gesa Field at Martin Stadium
