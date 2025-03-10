Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Monday, March 10, 2025

Monday, March 10, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA, KATU, and KUNP

The Golden State Warriors (36-28) host the Portland Trail Blazers (28-37) after winning four straight home games. The Warriors are double-digit favorites by 11.5 points in the contest, which begins at 10 p.m. ET on Monday, March 10, 2025. The point total in the matchup is set at 230.5.

Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -11.5 230.5 -510 +390

Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Warriors win (82.8%)

Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Warriors have put together a 33-29-2 record against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers have played 65 games, with 36 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Warriors have hit the over 32 times out of 65 chances this season.

Trail Blazers games this year have hit the over 32 times in 65 opportunities (49.2%).

Golden State has done a better job covering the spread in road games (18-14-1) than it has in home games (15-15-1).

The Warriors have gone over the over/under more often at home, hitting the over in 16 of 31 home matchups (51.6%). In away games, they have hit the over in 16 of 33 games (48.5%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Portland has a better winning percentage at home (.581, 18-13-0 record) than away (.529, 18-15-1).

Looking at the over/under, Trail Blazers games have gone over more often at home (17 of 31, 54.8%) than on the road (15 of 34, 44.1%).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry is averaging 24.5 points, 4.4 boards and 6.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Draymond Green is averaging 9 points, 5.9 assists and 6.2 boards.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 17.3 points, 5 assists and 5.3 boards.

Buddy Hield is averaging 11.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Brandin Podziemski averages 10.1 points, 4.9 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 42.7% from the field and 31.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Anfernee Simons averages 19.3 points for the Trail Blazers, plus 2.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Shaedon Sharpe averages 17.6 points, 4 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is also making 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 31.7% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.

Toumani Camara averages 10.6 points, 6 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is draining 45.2% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

Scoot Henderson's numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 3 boards and 5.2 assists per game. He is making 42.8% of his shots from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 triples.

Jerami Grant's numbers on the season are 14.4 points, 3.5 boards and 2.1 assists per game. He is sinking 37.3% of his shots from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.3 triples.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.