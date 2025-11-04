Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown faces a matchup against the 29th-ranked pass defense in the league (253.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 10, when his Detroit Lions play the Washington Commanders, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

For more info on St. Brown, if you're thinking about him for your DFS lineup, scroll down before his upcoming game against the Commanders.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Washington Commanders

Detroit Lions at Washington Commanders Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.3

11.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.1

15.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 77.24

77.24 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.61

Projections provided by numberFire

St. Brown Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, St. Brown has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks fourth in the NFL with 13.3 fantasy points per game (106.4 total points). Overall, he is 38th in fantasy points.

In his last three games, St. Brown has posted 29.0 fantasy points (9.7 per game), as he's turned 33 targets into 24 catches for 228 yards and one TD.

St. Brown has compiled 58.0 total fantasy points (11.6 per game) in his last five games, reeling in 39 balls (on 49 targets) for 398 yards and three touchdowns.

The peak of St. Brown's fantasy season so far was Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, when he completed 0.0% of his throws for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 30.2 fantasy points. He also had seven rushing yards on two attempts (3.5 YPC) on the ground.

From a fantasy standpoint, Amon-Ra St. Brown let down his fantasy managers against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, when he managed only 4.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Two players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Washington this season.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Commanders this year.

Washington has allowed two or more TD passes to six opposing QBs this season.

Four players have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Commanders this year.

Washington has allowed six players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 15 players have caught a TD pass against the Commanders this year.

A total of three players have caught more than one touchdown pass versus Washington this season.

The Commanders have allowed two players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Washington has allowed at least one rushing TD to seven players this year.

The Commanders have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

