Troy Franklin Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

Troy Franklin and the Denver Broncos will play the Las Vegas Raiders and their 21st-ranked pass defense (224 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Franklin for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Raiders? We've got stats and info for you below.

Troy Franklin Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: November 6, 2025

November 6, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.0

7.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 46.17

46.17 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.41

Projections provided by numberFire

Franklin Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Franklin is currently the 25th-ranked player in fantasy (102nd overall), with 67.4 total fantasy points (7.5 per game).

During his last three games Franklin has been targeted 28 times, with 13 receptions for 135 yards and three TDs, leading to 35.1 fantasy points (11.7 per game) during that stretch.

Franklin has posted 40.7 fantasy points (8.1 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 37 targets into 19 catches for 189 yards and three TDs.

The highlight of Franklin's fantasy season was a Week 8 performance against the Dallas Cowboys, a matchup in which he put up 20.9 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 6 receptions, 89 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy perspective, Troy Franklin disappointed his fantasy managers against the New York Jets in Week 6, when he managed only 0.1 fantasy points (1 reception, 2 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Raiders Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Las Vegas has allowed three players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Raiders have allowed only one player to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Las Vegas has given up more than 100 yards receiving to only one player this season.

The Raiders have allowed 10 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Las Vegas has allowed only one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Raiders have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

Las Vegas has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Raiders have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

