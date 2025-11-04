Chris Olave Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Chris Olave and the New Orleans Saints will meet the Carolina Panthers and their 15th-ranked pass defense (205.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 10, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Olave's next game against the Panthers, should you think about him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

Chris Olave Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 57.99

57.99 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Olave Fantasy Performance

Olave is currently the 19th-ranked fantasy player at his position (87th overall), posting 71.7 total fantasy points (8.0 per game).

During his last three games Olave has been targeted 23 times, with 16 receptions for 218 yards and two TDs. He has posted 33.5 fantasy points (11.2 per game) during that stretch.

Olave has ammassed 375 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 29 catches (44 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 49.2 (9.8 per game) during that period.

The peak of Olave's fantasy campaign was a Week 7 performance versus the Chicago Bears, a game where he went off for 21.8 total fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Chris Olave had his worst game of the season in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals, when he put up just 5.4 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Panthers Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Carolina this season.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD against the Panthers this year.

Carolina has given up at least two passing TDs to three opposing QBs this year.

Two players have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Panthers this season.

Carolina has allowed three players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Panthers have given up a touchdown reception by 11 players this year.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Carolina this year.

The Panthers have allowed two players to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of eight players have rushed for at least one TD against Carolina this year.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one TD versus the Panthers this season.

