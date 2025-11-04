Bijan Robinson Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

In Week 10 (Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET), running back Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons will meet the Indianapolis Colts, who have the fourth-ranked rushing defense in the league (87 yards allowed per game).

Thinking about Robinson for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Colts? We've got stats and info for you below.

Bijan Robinson Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts

Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.9

17.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 20.3

20.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 88.84

88.84 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.60

0.60 Projected Receiving Yards: 44.01

44.01 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Robinson is currently the seventh-ranked fantasy player (24th overall), posting 127.8 total fantasy points (16.0 per game).

During his last three games, Robinson has delivered 27.6 total fantasy points (9.2 per game), running the ball 35 times for 111 yards and zero scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 125 yards on 17 receptions (21 targets) with one TDs.

Robinson has put up 81.5 fantasy points (16.3 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 356 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 71 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 299 yards on 27 grabs (34 targets) with one TDs as a pass-catcher.

The peak of Robinson's fantasy season came against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, when he collected 29.8 fantasy points with 170 rushing yards and one TD on 19 carries. As a pass-catcher, he hauled in six balls (on eight targets) for 68 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Bijan Robinson had his worst game of the season in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins, when he tallied just 2.8 fantasy points (9 carries, 25 yards; 3 receptions, 23 yards).

Colts Defensive Performance

Three players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Indianapolis this season.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has allowed four players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Colts have allowed three players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Indianapolis has allowed three players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Colts have allowed a TD reception by 15 players this season.

Indianapolis has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Colts' defense has not allowed a player to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Indianapolis has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to five players this year.

Only one player has run for more than one TD against the Colts this season.

