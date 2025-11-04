Keon Coleman Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

Wideout Keon Coleman has a matchup against the 10th-ranked passing defense in the league (198.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, when his Buffalo Bills play the Miami Dolphins, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Keon Coleman Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.1

6.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 42.93

42.93 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

Coleman Fantasy Performance

Coleman is the 57th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 190th overall, as he has posted 38.4 total fantasy points (4.8 per game).

During his last three games Coleman has been targeted 12 times, with eight receptions for 58 yards and zero TDs. He has put up 5.8 fantasy points (1.9 per game) during that period.

Coleman has reeled in 15 balls (on 23 targets) for 126 yards and one touchdown in his last five games, good for 16.6 fantasy points (3.3 per game) during that timeframe.

The highlight of Coleman's fantasy season was a Week 1 performance against the Baltimore Ravens, a matchup in which he posted 17.2 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 8 receptions, 112 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, Keon Coleman stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons, hauling in three passes on six targets for 11 yards (1.1 fantasy points).

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami is yet to allow a player to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Dolphins have given up at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this year.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more TDs against Miami this year.

The Dolphins have allowed two players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this season.

Miami has given up more than 100 yards receiving to just one player this season.

The Dolphins have allowed 14 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Only one player has caught more than one TD pass versus Miami this year.

The Dolphins have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this year.

Miami has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to seven players this year.

The Dolphins have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

