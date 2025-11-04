Brian Thomas Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Brian Thomas will take on the fourth-ranked passing defense of the Houston Texans (177.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Brian Thomas Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.8

6.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.6

8.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 54.04

54.04 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.23

Thomas Fantasy Performance

Thomas is currently the 38th-ranked fantasy player at his position (137th overall), putting up 55.6 total fantasy points (7.0 per game).

In his last three games, Thomas has racked up 23.6 total fantasy points (7.9 per game), reeling in 14 balls (on 22 targets) for 176 yards and one touchdown.

Thomas has been targeted 35 times, with 23 receptions for 305 yards and one TD, during his last five games, leading to 37.2 fantasy points (7.4 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Thomas' fantasy season came against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6, when he compiled 15.0 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Brian Thomas stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams, hauling in three passes on seven targets for 31 yards (3.1 fantasy points).

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has not let a player record more than 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this season.

The Texans have given up at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this season.

A total of three players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Houston this season.

The Texans have not allowed a player to throw for three or more touchdowns versus them in a game this season.

Houston has allowed over 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

A total of Eight players have caught a TD pass versus the Texans this year.

Houston has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Texans' defense has not allowed a player to pick up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

Houston has given up at least one rushing TD to six players this year.

Only one player has run for more than one touchdown against the Texans this year.

