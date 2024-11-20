Warriors vs. Hawks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 20

Warriors vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and FDSSE

The Golden State Warriors (10-3) are 8.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (7-8) on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at Chase Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA and FDSSE. The matchup's over/under is set at 238.5.

Warriors vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -8.5 238.5 -350 +280

Warriors vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (77.2%)

Warriors vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Warriors are 9-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Hawks have six wins against the spread in 15 games this year.

Warriors games have gone over the total nine times out of 15 chances this season.

The Hawks have hit the over 73.3% of the time this season (11 of 15 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Golden State has a worse record against the spread (3-2-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (6-2-0).

The Warriors have eclipsed the total less often at home, hitting the over in three of five home matchups (60%). On the road, they have hit the over in six of eight games (75%).

This year, Atlanta is 2-6-0 at home against the spread (.250 winning percentage). On the road, it is 4-3-0 ATS (.571).

Looking at the over/under, Hawks games have gone over more frequently at home (six of eight, 75%) than away (five of seven, 71.4%).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry's numbers on the season are 23 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 42.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.1 made 3-pointers (fifth in NBA).

Draymond Green is averaging 9.1 points, 5.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

Buddy Hield averages 16.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Jonathan Kuminga's numbers on the season are 14 points, 4.2 boards and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the field and 31.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 15.2 points, 2.1 assists and 4.2 boards.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young averages 22.6 points, 4 boards and 11.6 assists. He is also draining 38.2% of his shots from the floor and 35% from 3-point range, with 3.1 triples per contest.

Jalen Johnson averages 19.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He is also sinking 47.7% of his shots from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.

The Hawks are getting 14.9 points, 4.8 boards and 3.1 assists per game from Dyson Daniels.

The Hawks receive 11.1 points per game from Clint Capela, plus 8.2 boards and 1.3 assists.

Per game, Zaccharie Risacher gives the Hawks 12 points, 3.8 boards and 1.4 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.8 blocks.

