Warriors vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 27

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Monday, October 27, 2025

Monday, October 27, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and FDSSE

The Memphis Grizzlies (2-1) are 9-point underdogs against the Golden State Warriors (2-1) at Chase Center on Monday, October 27, 2025. The game tips at 10 p.m. ET on NBCS-BA and FDSSE. The matchup's over/under is set at 238.5.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -9 238.5 -355 +285

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Warriors win (59.1%)

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Warriors covered 41 times in 82 games with a spread last season.

The Grizzlies had no wins ATS (0-1) as underdogs of 9 points or greater last year.

Warriors games went over the point total 41 out of 82 times last season.

Out of 82 Grizzlies games last season, 47 hit the over.

Against the spread last season, Golden State played worse at home, covering 18 times in 41 home games, and 23 times in 41 road games.

Memphis performed better against the spread on the road (22-17-2) than at home (19-21-1) last year.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry collected 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6 assists last season.

Per game, Jimmy Butler III collected 17.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He also delivered 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Draymond Green averaged 9 points, 6.1 boards and 5.6 assists. He made 42.4% of his shots from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per game.

Brandin Podziemski put up 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He drained 44.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.2% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Buddy Hield's stats last season included 11.1 points, 3.2 boards and 1.6 assists per game. He drained 41.7% of his shots from the field and 37% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 triples.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. collected 22.2 points, 2 assists and 5.6 rebounds last season.

Ja Morant recorded 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists last season, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 30.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made treys per contest.

Scotty Pippen Jr. recorded 9.9 points, 3.3 boards and 4.4 assists, shooting 48% from the floor and 39.7% from downtown, with 1.1 made treys per contest.

Santi Aldama put up 12.5 points, 6.4 boards and 2.9 assists, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 36.8% from downtown, with 1.8 made treys per game.

Zach Edey's stats last season were 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 58% from the field.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.