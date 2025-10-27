76ers vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 27

76ers vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Monday, October 27, 2025

Monday, October 27, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: FDSFL and NBCS-PH

The Orlando Magic (1-2) are favored by 3.5 points against the Philadelphia 76ers (2-0) on Monday, October 27, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSFL and NBCS-PH. The over/under is 225.5 for the matchup.

76ers vs. Magic Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -3.5 225.5 -172 +144

76ers vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Magic win (62.5%)

76ers vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic compiled a 41-41-0 ATS record last year.

The 76ers had an ATS record of 20-23 as underdogs of 3.5 points or more last season.

A total of 35 Magic games last season went over the point total.

Out of 82 76ers games last season, 47 went over the total.

Orlando covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games last season. Orlando covered 22 times in 41 opportunities at home, and it covered 19 times in 41 opportunities on the road.

Against the spread last year, Philadelphia had better results on the road (17-24-0) than at home (12-29-0).

Magic Leaders

Desmond Bane put up 19.2 points, 6.1 boards and 5.3 assists last season. He also drained 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.2% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.

Per game, Franz Wagner averaged 24.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He also averaged 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Paolo Banchero's stats last season included 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He made 45.2% of his shots from the floor and 32% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 treys.

Tyus Jones posted 10.2 points, 2.4 boards and 5.3 assists. He made 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s stats last season included 9.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He sank 46% of his shots from the floor.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey posted 26.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists last year, shooting 43.7% from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 made treys per game.

Quentin Grimes' numbers last season were 14.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Kelly Oubre Jr. put up 15.1 points, 6.1 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 47% from the field and 29.3% from downtown, with 1.2 made treys per contest.

Paul George posted 16.2 points, 5.3 boards and 4.3 assists, shooting 43% from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Trendon Watford averaged 10.5 points, 3.7 boards and 2.7 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.