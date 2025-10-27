Pelicans vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 27

Pelicans vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Monday, October 27, 2025

Monday, October 27, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: NBCS-BOS, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+

The Boston Celtics (0-3) are underdogs (+2.5) in their attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (0-2) at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, October 27, 2025 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs on NBCS-BOS, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+. The point total in the matchup is set at 231.5.

Pelicans vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pelicans -2.5 231.5 -138 +118

Pelicans vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (77.1%)

Pelicans vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Pelicans compiled a 33-47-2 record against the spread last season.

As 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Celtics had two wins ATS (2-1) last season.

Last season, 45 Pelicans games hit the over.

In 82 Celtics games last season, 37 of them went over the total.

New Orleans owned a better record against the spread at home (21-18-2) than it did in road games (12-29-0) last season.

In 2024-25 against the spread, Boston had a lower winning percentage at home (.439, 18-23-0 record) than on the road (.512, 21-19-1).

Pelicans Leaders

Jordan Poole put up 20.5 points last year, plus 3 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Per game, Trey Murphy III collected 21.2 points, 5.1 boards and 3.5 assists. He also averaged 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Yves Missi put up 9.1 points, 8.2 boards and 1.4 assists. He also made 54.7% of his shots from the floor.

Zion Williamson averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He drained 56.7% of his shots from the field.

Jose Alvarado's stats last season included 10.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He sank 39.2% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 treys.

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum collected 26.8 points last season, plus 6 assists and 8.7 boards.

Derrick White recorded 16.4 points, 4.8 assists and 4.5 boards.

Jaylen Brown collected 22.2 points, 4.5 assists and 5.8 boards.

Anfernee Simons averaged 19.3 points, 2.7 boards and 4.8 assists.

Payton Pritchard averaged 14.3 points, 3.5 assists and 3.8 boards.

