Warriors vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13

Warriors vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Sunday, April 13, 2025 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (49-32) are underdogs (+4) as they try to extend a seven-game win streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (48-33) at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 13, 2025 at Chase Center. The matchup airs on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSSC. The matchup has an over/under of 221.5 points.

Warriors vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -4 221.5 -174 +146

Warriors vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (55.9%)

Warriors vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Warriors have covered the spread in a matchup 41 times this season (41-37-3).

The Clippers have played 81 games, with 45 wins against the spread.

This season, 40 of the Warriors' games have gone over the point total.

Clippers games this season have hit the over 38 times in 81 opportunities (46.9%).

Against the spread, Golden State has played worse at home, covering 18 times in 40 home games, and 23 times in 41 road games.

In home games, the Warriors exceed the total 47.5% of the time (19 of 40 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, exceeding the total in 51.2% of games (21 of 41).

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .683 (28-12-1). On the road, it is .425 (17-22-1).

Clippers games have finished above the over/under 48.8% of the time at home (20 of 41), and 45% of the time away (18 of 40).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry's numbers on the season are 24.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.4 made treys (first in NBA).

Jimmy Butler is averaging 17.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Draymond Green's numbers on the season are 8.9 points, 6.1 boards and 5.7 assists per contest, shooting 42.2% from the floor and 31.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Brandin Podziemski's numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.2% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Buddy Hield averages 11.2 points, 3.2 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 41.7% from the field and 37% from downtown, with 2.5 made treys per contest.

Clippers Leaders

Per game, James Harden gives the Clippers 22.6 points, 5.8 boards and 8.7 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.7 blocks.

The Clippers are receiving 16.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Ivica Zubac.

Norman Powell averages 21.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is draining 48.6% of his shots from the floor and 42.2% from 3-point range, with 3 treys per contest.

Derrick Jones Jr.'s numbers on the season are 10.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He is draining 52.7% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 triples.

The Clippers are receiving 6.3 points, 3.4 boards and 2.8 assists per game from Kris Dunn.

