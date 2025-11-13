Wake Forest vs North Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons versus the North Carolina Tar Heels is on the college football schedule for Saturday.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
Wake Forest vs North Carolina Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Wake Forest: (-230) | North Carolina: (+190)
- Spread: Wake Forest: -6.5 (-105) | North Carolina: +6.5 (-115)
- Total: 38.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Wake Forest vs North Carolina Betting Trends
- Wake Forest has covered the spread six times in nine games.
- As a 6.5-point or greater favorite, Wake Forest has one win ATS (1-1) this season.
- This season, four of Wake Forest's nine games have hit the over.
- North Carolina has five wins in nine contests against the spread this year.
- North Carolina has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this season.
- North Carolina has played two games (out of nine) which finished over the total this year.
Wake Forest vs North Carolina Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Demon Deacons win (78.9%)
Wake Forest vs North Carolina Point Spread
Wake Forest is a 6.5-point favorite against North Carolina. Wake Forest is -105 to cover the spread, and North Carolina is -115.
Wake Forest vs North Carolina Over/Under
The over/under for Wake Forest-North Carolina on Nov. 15 is 38.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
Wake Forest vs North Carolina Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Wake Forest-North Carolina, Wake Forest is the favorite at -230, and North Carolina is +190.
Wake Forest vs. North Carolina Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Wake Forest
|23.3
|106
|20.3
|28
|52.6
|9
|North Carolina
|19.4
|124
|21.3
|32
|48.1
|9
Wake Forest vs. North Carolina Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025
- Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: The CW
- Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Stadium: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium
