Wake Forest vs North Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons versus the North Carolina Tar Heels is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Wake Forest vs North Carolina Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Wake Forest: (-230) | North Carolina: (+190)

Wake Forest: (-230) | North Carolina: (+190) Spread: Wake Forest: -6.5 (-105) | North Carolina: +6.5 (-115)

Wake Forest: -6.5 (-105) | North Carolina: +6.5 (-115) Total: 38.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Wake Forest vs North Carolina Betting Trends

Wake Forest has covered the spread six times in nine games.

As a 6.5-point or greater favorite, Wake Forest has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

This season, four of Wake Forest's nine games have hit the over.

North Carolina has five wins in nine contests against the spread this year.

North Carolina has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this season.

North Carolina has played two games (out of nine) which finished over the total this year.

Wake Forest vs North Carolina Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Demon Deacons win (78.9%)

Wake Forest vs North Carolina Point Spread

Wake Forest is a 6.5-point favorite against North Carolina. Wake Forest is -105 to cover the spread, and North Carolina is -115.

Wake Forest vs North Carolina Over/Under

The over/under for Wake Forest-North Carolina on Nov. 15 is 38.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Wake Forest vs North Carolina Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Wake Forest-North Carolina, Wake Forest is the favorite at -230, and North Carolina is +190.

Wake Forest vs. North Carolina Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Wake Forest 23.3 106 20.3 28 52.6 9 North Carolina 19.4 124 21.3 32 48.1 9

Wake Forest vs. North Carolina Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET TV channel: The CW

The CW Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Stadium: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium

