FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Breeders' Cup iconBreeders' Cup

Explore Breeders' Cup

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

Virginia vs Cal Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Virginia vs Cal Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Virginia Cavaliers are playing the California Golden Bears.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Virginia vs Cal Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Virginia: (-184) | Cal: (+154)
  • Spread: Virginia: -4.5 (-110) | Cal: +4.5 (-110)
  • Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Virginia vs Cal Betting Trends

  • Virginia has covered the spread five times in eight games.
  • Virginia's ATS record as 4.5-point or bigger favorites is 3-2.
  • Virginia has played eight games this year, and five of them have gone over the total.
  • Cal is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • Cal has one win ATS (1-1) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this year.
  • A pair of Cal eight games in 2025 have gone over the point total.

Virginia vs Cal Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cavaliers win (74.3%)

Virginia vs Cal Point Spread

Cal is a 4.5-point underdog against Virginia. Cal is -110 to cover the spread, and Virginia is -110.

Virginia vs Cal Over/Under

The over/under for Virginia-Cal on Nov. 1 is 52.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Virginia vs Cal Moneyline

Cal is the underdog, +154 on the moneyline, while Virginia is a -184 favorite.

Virginia vs. Cal Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Virginia37.11322.45854.88
Cal25.08524.47249.88

Virginia vs. Cal Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025
  • Game time: 3:45 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Berkeley, California
  • Stadium: California Memorial Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Virginia vs. Cal analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup