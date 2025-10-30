Virginia vs Cal Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Virginia Cavaliers are playing the California Golden Bears.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Virginia vs Cal Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Virginia: (-184) | Cal: (+154)

Virginia: (-184) | Cal: (+154) Spread: Virginia: -4.5 (-110) | Cal: +4.5 (-110)

Virginia: -4.5 (-110) | Cal: +4.5 (-110) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Virginia vs Cal Betting Trends

Virginia has covered the spread five times in eight games.

Virginia's ATS record as 4.5-point or bigger favorites is 3-2.

Virginia has played eight games this year, and five of them have gone over the total.

Cal is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.

Cal has one win ATS (1-1) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this year.

A pair of Cal eight games in 2025 have gone over the point total.

Virginia vs Cal Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (74.3%)

Virginia vs Cal Point Spread

Cal is a 4.5-point underdog against Virginia. Cal is -110 to cover the spread, and Virginia is -110.

Virginia vs Cal Over/Under

The over/under for Virginia-Cal on Nov. 1 is 52.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Virginia vs Cal Moneyline

Cal is the underdog, +154 on the moneyline, while Virginia is a -184 favorite.

Virginia vs. Cal Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Virginia 37.1 13 22.4 58 54.8 8 Cal 25.0 85 24.4 72 49.8 8

Virginia vs. Cal Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Game time: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Stadium: California Memorial Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Virginia vs. Cal analysis on FanDuel Research.