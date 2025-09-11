Virginia Tech vs Old Dominion Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Old Dominion Monarchs.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Virginia Tech vs Old Dominion Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Virginia Tech: (-275) | Old Dominion: (+220)

Virginia Tech: (-275) | Old Dominion: (+220) Spread: Virginia Tech: -6.5 (-122) | Old Dominion: +6.5 (100)

Virginia Tech: -6.5 (-122) | Old Dominion: +6.5 (100) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Virginia Tech vs Old Dominion Betting Trends

Virginia Tech has no wins against the spread this year.

One of two Virginia Tech games have gone over the point total this year.

Old Dominion has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Old Dominion has covered every time (1-0) as a 6.5-point or greater underdog this year.

One of Old Dominion's two games has hit the over.

Virginia Tech vs Old Dominion Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hokies win (74%)

Virginia Tech vs Old Dominion Point Spread

Old Dominion is listed as an underdog by 6.5 points (+100 odds), and Virginia Tech, the favorite, is -122 to cover.

Virginia Tech vs Old Dominion Over/Under

A total of 50.5 points has been set for the Virginia Tech-Old Dominion game on Sept. 13, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Virginia Tech vs Old Dominion Moneyline

Virginia Tech is the favorite, -275 on the moneyline, while Old Dominion is a +220 underdog.

Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Virginia Tech 15.5 118 34.0 113 48.0 2 Old Dominion 34.0 51 16.5 56 52.0 2

Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Stadium: Lane Stadium

