Villanova vs UCF Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5

The Villanova Wildcats (21-14) will host the UCF Knights (19-16) after winning six straight home games.

Villanova vs. UCF Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Saturday, April 5, 2025 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Villanova vs. UCF Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Villanova win (67.4%)

Before placing a wager on Saturday's Villanova-UCF spread (Villanova -3.5) or total (156.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Villanova vs. UCF: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Villanova has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

UCF has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 19 times.

Villanova (10-9) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (52.6%) than UCF (9-6) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (60%).

The Wildcats have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered 11 times in 17 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered three times in 11 opportunities in away games.

The Knights have performed better against the spread on the road (5-5-0) than at home (7-11-0) this season.

Villanova vs. UCF: Moneyline Betting Stats

Villanova has won in 17, or 70.8%, of the 24 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This year, the Wildcats have won 15 of 20 games when listed as at least -156 or better on the moneyline.

UCF has won five of the 18 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (27.8%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, the Knights have a 4-10 record (winning just 28.6% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Villanova has a 60.9% chance of pulling out a win.

Villanova vs. UCF Head-to-Head Comparison

Villanova's +216 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.3 points per game (193rd in college basketball) while giving up 67.1 per outing (44th in college basketball).

Eric Dixon's 23.1 points per game lead Villanova and are first in college basketball.

UCF scores 79.5 points per game (46th in college basketball) and allows 80.0 (345th in college basketball) for a -18 scoring differential overall.

Keyshawn Hall is 50th in the nation with a team-leading 18.8 points per game.

The Wildcats pull down 30.6 rebounds per game (265th in college basketball) while allowing 27.5 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.1 boards per game.

Wooga Poplar leads the Wildcats with 6.9 rebounds per game (177th in college basketball action).

The 32.9 rebounds per game the Knights accumulate rank 126th in college basketball, 1.9 fewer than the 34.8 their opponents record.

Hall's 7.1 rebounds per game lead the Knights and rank 154th in the country.

Villanova ranks 29th in college basketball with 103.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 204th in college basketball defensively with 94.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Knights rank 210th in college basketball with 94.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 228th defensively with 95.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

