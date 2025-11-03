Kraken vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 3

The Monday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Chicago Blackhawks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kraken vs Blackhawks Game Info

Seattle Kraken (5-2-4) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (5-4-3)

Date: Monday, November 3, 2025

Monday, November 3, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Kraken vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kraken (-156) Blackhawks (+130) 5.5 Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kraken win (55.8%)

Kraken vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-192 to cover). And Seattle, the favorite, is +154.

Kraken vs Blackhawks Over/Under

The over/under for Kraken-Blackhawks on Nov. 3 is 5.5. The over is -142, and the under is +116.

Kraken vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Kraken-Blackhawks, Seattle is the favorite at -156, and Chicago is +130 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!