NHL
Kraken vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 3
The Monday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Chicago Blackhawks.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Kraken vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Seattle Kraken (5-2-4) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (5-4-3)
- Date: Monday, November 3, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kraken vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kraken (-156)
|Blackhawks (+130)
|5.5
|Kraken (-1.5)
Kraken vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kraken win (55.8%)
Kraken vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-192 to cover). And Seattle, the favorite, is +154.
Kraken vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- The over/under for Kraken-Blackhawks on Nov. 3 is 5.5. The over is -142, and the under is +116.
Kraken vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Kraken-Blackhawks, Seattle is the favorite at -156, and Chicago is +130 playing on the road.