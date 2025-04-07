FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Golf

Viktor Hovland Augusta History, Recent Results, and Stats Entering the 2025 Masters

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

The 2025 Masters tournament is drawing near, meaning another green jacket is on the line at Augusta National.

The Masters field features many of the world's top golfers -- as well as past champions.

Here at FanDuel Research, we'll take a look at a few of the top players -- including their Masters betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, their past history at Augusta National, and their current season stats ahead of the year's first major.

Viktor Hovland 2025 Masters Betting Odds

Hovland's odds to win the Masters are set at +3500, via FanDuel Sportsbook, as of April 7th.

That ranks tied for 13th and suggests an implied probability of 2.8%.

Viktor Hovland Augusta National Results and Masters History

Here is how Hovland has fared at Augusta National in his career.

Year
Finish
2024MC
2023T7
2022T27
2021T21
2019T32

Hovland has made four of five career cuts at Augusta National, missing in 2024 while shooting 71-81.

His scoring average is 72.17 through 18 rounds, but 8 of his 18 rounds (44.4%) have been under par.

Viktor Hovland Recent Results

Since the start of 2025, Hovland has continued his shaky form but was able to win the Valspar Championship despite that.

Here are his finishes since January.

End Date
Tournament
Tour
Finish
3/23/25Valspar ChampionshipPGA1
3/16/25THE PLAYERS ChampionshipPGACUT
3/9/25Arnold Palmer InvitationalPGACUT
2/16/25The Genesis InvitationalPGACUT
2/2/25AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmPGAT22
1/19/25Hero Dubai Desert ClassicDPTCUT
1/5/25The SentryPGAT36

Viktor Hovland 2025 Key Stats

Here are Hovland's stats and ranks among some of the most key stats ahead of the 2025 Masters, as of April 7th.

Stat
Value
Rank
SG: Total0.2077th
SG: Tee-to-Green0.3658th
SG: Off-the-Tee0.1184th
SG: Approach the Green0.7510th
SG: Around-the-Green-0.50177th
SG: Putting-0.16124th
Driving Distance295.8134th

