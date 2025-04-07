Viktor Hovland Augusta History, Recent Results, and Stats Entering the 2025 Masters

The 2025 Masters tournament is drawing near, meaning another green jacket is on the line at Augusta National.

The Masters field features many of the world's top golfers -- as well as past champions.

Here at FanDuel Research, we'll take a look at a few of the top players -- including their Masters betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, their past history at Augusta National, and their current season stats ahead of the year's first major.

Viktor Hovland 2025 Masters Betting Odds

Hovland's odds to win the Masters are set at +3500, via FanDuel Sportsbook, as of April 7th.

That ranks tied for 13th and suggests an implied probability of 2.8%.

Viktor Hovland Augusta National Results and Masters History

Here is how Hovland has fared at Augusta National in his career.

Year Finish 2024 MC 2023 T7 2022 T27 2021 T21 2019 T32

Hovland has made four of five career cuts at Augusta National, missing in 2024 while shooting 71-81.

His scoring average is 72.17 through 18 rounds, but 8 of his 18 rounds (44.4%) have been under par.

Viktor Hovland Recent Results

Since the start of 2025, Hovland has continued his shaky form but was able to win the Valspar Championship despite that.

Here are his finishes since January.

End Date Tournament Tour Finish 3/23/25 Valspar Championship PGA 1 3/16/25 THE PLAYERS Championship PGA CUT 3/9/25 Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA CUT 2/16/25 The Genesis Invitational PGA CUT 2/2/25 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am PGA T22 1/19/25 Hero Dubai Desert Classic DPT CUT 1/5/25 The Sentry PGA T36

Viktor Hovland 2025 Key Stats

Here are Hovland's stats and ranks among some of the most key stats ahead of the 2025 Masters, as of April 7th.

Stat Value Rank SG: Total 0.20 77th SG: Tee-to-Green 0.36 58th SG: Off-the-Tee 0.11 84th SG: Approach the Green 0.75 10th SG: Around-the-Green -0.50 177th SG: Putting -0.16 124th Driving Distance 295.8 134th View Full Table ChevronDown

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.