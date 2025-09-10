Vikings vs Falcons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 2 Sunday Night Football

Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Atlanta Falcons.

Vikings vs Falcons Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Vikings win (70%)

Vikings vs Falcons Point Spread

The Vikings are 4.5-point favorites against the Falcons. The Vikings are -110 to cover the spread, while the Falcons are -110 to cover as a 4.5-point underdog.

Vikings vs Falcons Over/Under

The over/under for the Vikings versus Falcons game on Sept. 14 has been set at 45.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Vikings vs Falcons Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Falcons-Vikings, Atlanta is the underdog at +172, and Minnesota is -205 playing at home.

Vikings vs Falcons Betting Trends

The Vikings beat the spread 11 times in 17 games last season.

Against the spread, as 4.5-point favorites or more, the Vikings went 4-1 last season.

Minnesota had seven of its 17 games hit the over last year.

The Falcons posted a 7-10-0 record against the spread last year.

Atlanta had one win ATS (1-1) as underdogs of 4.5 points or more last season.

Out of the 17 Falcons' games last season, seven went over the total.

Vikings vs Falcons Odds & Spread

