Guardians vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 10
Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.
MLB action on Wednesday includes the Cleveland Guardians playing the Kansas City Royals.
Guardians vs Royals Game Info
- Cleveland Guardians (74-70) vs. Kansas City Royals (73-72)
- Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Coverage: CLEG and FDSKC
Guardians vs Royals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CLE: (-116) | KC: (-102)
- Spread: CLE: +1.5 (-205) | KC: -1.5 (+168)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Guardians vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen (Guardians) - 7-11, 4.46 ERA vs Jonathan Bowlan (Royals) - 1-2, 3.57 ERA
The probable starters are Logan Allen (7-11) for the Guardians and Jonathan Bowlan (1-2) for the Royals. Allen's team is 12-13-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Allen's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-3). Last season Bowlan pitched in one game with a spread, which his team covered. Bowlan's team was the underdog on the moneyline just once in a game he pitched a season ago, and lost.
Guardians vs Royals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Royals win (54.2%)
Guardians vs Royals Moneyline
- The Guardians vs Royals moneyline has Cleveland as a -116 favorite, while Kansas City is a -102 underdog on the road.
Guardians vs Royals Spread
- The Royals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Guardians. The Royals are +168 to cover, while the Guardians are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Guardians vs Royals Over/Under
- Guardians versus Royals, on Sept. 10, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
Guardians vs Royals Betting Trends
- The Guardians have been favorites in 57 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (63.2%) in those contests.
- This season Cleveland has been victorious 32 times in 51 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.
- The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 63 of their 141 opportunities.
- The Guardians have posted a record of 75-66-0 against the spread this season.
- The Royals are 37-44 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.7% of those games).
- Kansas City is 28-40 (winning 41.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.
- The Royals have played in 143 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-81-2).
- The Royals are 70-73-0 ATS this season.
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in OBP (.360) and total hits (151) this season. He's batting .287 batting average while slugging .510.
- Among all qualifying batters in the majors, he is 17th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
- Ramirez will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .308 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.
- Steven Kwan has hit 10 homers this season while driving in 48 runs. He's batting .275 this season and slugging .379 with an on-base percentage of .335.
- Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 128th in slugging percentage.
- Kyle Manzardo is batting .239 with a .470 slugging percentage and 65 RBI this year.
- Manzardo brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with a double, a home run, four walks and four RBIs.
- Angel Martinez has 10 home runs, 41 RBI and a batting average of .227 this season.
Royals Player Leaders
- Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated a slugging percentage of .501 and has 161 hits, both team-best figures for the Royals. He's batting .293 and with an on-base percentage of .351.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 10th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.
- Maikel Garcia's .354 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .290 while slugging .465.
- His batting average is 13th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 44th in slugging.
- Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .260 with 24 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 44 walks.
- Salvador Perez has 33 doubles, 25 home runs and 23 walks while batting .235.
Guardians vs Royals Head to Head
- 9/9/2025: 2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 9/8/2025: 10-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 7/27/2025: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 7/26/2025: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 7/26/2025: 5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/13/2025: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 4/12/2025: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 4/11/2025: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 3/30/2025: 6-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 3/29/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
