Guardians vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 10

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Cleveland Guardians playing the Kansas City Royals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs Royals Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (74-70) vs. Kansas City Royals (73-72)

Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Wednesday, September 10, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and FDSKC

Guardians vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-116) | KC: (-102)

CLE: (-116) | KC: (-102) Spread: CLE: +1.5 (-205) | KC: -1.5 (+168)

CLE: +1.5 (-205) | KC: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Guardians vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen (Guardians) - 7-11, 4.46 ERA vs Jonathan Bowlan (Royals) - 1-2, 3.57 ERA

The probable starters are Logan Allen (7-11) for the Guardians and Jonathan Bowlan (1-2) for the Royals. Allen's team is 12-13-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Allen's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-3). Last season Bowlan pitched in one game with a spread, which his team covered. Bowlan's team was the underdog on the moneyline just once in a game he pitched a season ago, and lost.

Guardians vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (54.2%)

Guardians vs Royals Moneyline

The Guardians vs Royals moneyline has Cleveland as a -116 favorite, while Kansas City is a -102 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Royals Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Guardians. The Royals are +168 to cover, while the Guardians are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Guardians vs Royals Over/Under

Guardians versus Royals, on Sept. 10, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Royals Betting Trends

The Guardians have been favorites in 57 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (63.2%) in those contests.

This season Cleveland has been victorious 32 times in 51 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 63 of their 141 opportunities.

The Guardians have posted a record of 75-66-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals are 37-44 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.7% of those games).

Kansas City is 28-40 (winning 41.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Royals have played in 143 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-81-2).

The Royals are 70-73-0 ATS this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in OBP (.360) and total hits (151) this season. He's batting .287 batting average while slugging .510.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, he is 17th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Ramirez will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .308 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.

Steven Kwan has hit 10 homers this season while driving in 48 runs. He's batting .275 this season and slugging .379 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 128th in slugging percentage.

Kyle Manzardo is batting .239 with a .470 slugging percentage and 65 RBI this year.

Manzardo brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with a double, a home run, four walks and four RBIs.

Angel Martinez has 10 home runs, 41 RBI and a batting average of .227 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated a slugging percentage of .501 and has 161 hits, both team-best figures for the Royals. He's batting .293 and with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 10th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Maikel Garcia's .354 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .290 while slugging .465.

His batting average is 13th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 44th in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .260 with 24 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 44 walks.

Salvador Perez has 33 doubles, 25 home runs and 23 walks while batting .235.

Guardians vs Royals Head to Head

9/9/2025: 2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/8/2025: 10-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/27/2025: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/26/2025: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/26/2025: 5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/13/2025: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/12/2025: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/11/2025: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 3/30/2025: 6-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/29/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!