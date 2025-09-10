Yankees vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 10

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The New York Yankees will take on the Detroit Tigers in MLB action on Wednesday.

Yankees vs Tigers Game Info

New York Yankees (80-64) vs. Detroit Tigers (83-62)

Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Wednesday, September 10, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: MLB Network, Amazon Prime Video, and FDSDET

Yankees vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-168) | DET: (+142)

NYY: (-168) | DET: (+142) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+118) | DET: +1.5 (-142)

NYY: -1.5 (+118) | DET: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Yankees vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon (Yankees) - 16-7, 3.12 ERA vs Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 7-13, 4.85 ERA

The Yankees will call on Carlos Rodon (16-7) versus the Tigers and Jack Flaherty (7-13). Rodon's team is 12-17-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Rodon's team is 16-12 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Tigers are 9-18-0 against the spread when Flaherty starts. The Tigers are 1-6 in Flaherty's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (55.5%)

Yankees vs Tigers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Yankees vs. Tigers reveal New York as the favorite (-168) and Detroit as the underdog (+142) on the road.

Yankees vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are +1.5 on the run line against the Yankees. The Tigers are -142 to cover, and the Yankees are +118.

Yankees vs Tigers Over/Under

The over/under for Yankees-Tigers on Sept. 10 is 8.5. The over is +102, and the under is -124.

Yankees vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 121 games this year and have walked away with the win 71 times (58.7%) in those games.

This year New York has won 35 of 50 games when listed as at least -168 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 69 of their 142 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees are 65-77-0 against the spread in their 142 games that had a posted line this season.

The Tigers have won 19 of the 39 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (48.7%).

Detroit has a record of 1-3 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer (25%).

The Tigers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 70 times this season for a 70-63-6 record against the over/under.

The Tigers have a 67-72-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 155 hits and an OBP of .442, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .660. He's batting .321.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger has 24 doubles, five triples, 28 home runs and 46 walks. He's batting .276 and slugging .503 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 31st, his on-base percentage 67th, and his slugging percentage 19th.

Bellinger has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Trent Grisham is batting .241 with a .472 slugging percentage and 64 RBI this year.

Jazz Chisholm has been key for New York with 95 hits, an OBP of .336 plus a slugging percentage of .489.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres has a team-high .364 on-base percentage. He's batting .260 and slugging .398.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 104th in slugging.

Riley Greene leads his team with 145 hits and has a club-best .506 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .269 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 18th in slugging.

Spencer Torkelson is batting .234 with 26 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 65 walks.

Zach McKinstry has 21 doubles, 11 triples, 11 home runs and 45 walks while batting .266.

Yankees vs Tigers Head to Head

9/9/2025: 12-2 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-2 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/9/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/8/2025: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/7/2025: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-2 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/18/2024: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/17/2024: 4-0 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-0 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 8/16/2024: 3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/5/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/4/2024: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/3/2024: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

