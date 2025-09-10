Marlins vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 10

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Wednesday includes the Miami Marlins facing the Washington Nationals.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Marlins vs Nationals Game Info

Miami Marlins (66-79) vs. Washington Nationals (60-84)

Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Wednesday, September 10, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and MASN2

Marlins vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-162) | WSH: (+136)

MIA: (-162) | WSH: (+136) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+122) | WSH: +1.5 (-146)

MIA: -1.5 (+122) | WSH: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Marlins vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 6-5, 4.66 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 8-11, 5.71 ERA

The Marlins will look to Eury Perez (6-5) versus the Nationals and Jake Irvin (8-11). Pérez's team is 8-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Perez's team has a record of 1-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Nationals have a 15-13-0 record against the spread in Irvin's starts. The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog in 27 of Irvin's starts this season, and they went 13-14 in those games.

Marlins vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (61.4%)

Marlins vs Nationals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Marlins vs. Nationals reveal Miami as the favorite (-162) and Washington as the underdog (+136) on the road.

Marlins vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at the Marlins, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are +122 to cover the spread, and the Marlins are -146.

Marlins vs Nationals Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Marlins-Nationals contest on Sept. 10, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Marlins have come away with eight wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Miami has been listed as a favorite of -162 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Marlins and their opponents have hit the over in 69 of their 141 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Marlins have posted a record of 79-62-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have compiled a 52-65 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.4% of those games).

Washington is 24-33 (winning 42.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 138 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-57-7).

The Nationals have covered 50.7% of their games this season, going 70-68-0 ATS.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is hitting .249 with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 44 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .315 and a slugging percentage of .376.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 93rd in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage, and 129th in slugging.

Lopez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with two home runs and four RBIs.

Xavier Edwards has an OPS of .686, fueled by an OBP of .337 and a team-best slugging percentage of .348 this season. He's batting .279.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 24th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 141st in slugging percentage.

Edwards takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .143 with three walks and two RBIs.

Agustin Ramirez has collected 107 base hits, an OBP of .283 and a slugging percentage of .410 this season.

Eric Wagaman is batting .238 with a .289 OBP and 46 RBI for Miami this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is hitting .268 with 33 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs and 35 walks. He's slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all qualifying players in MLB, his batting average places him 48th, his on-base percentage is 70th, and he is 57th in slugging.

Abrams takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .289 with six doubles and three walks.

James Wood has 140 hits with a .357 on-base percentage while slugging .473. Those stats are all team-highs. He also has a batting average of .260.

Including all qualifying players, he is 74th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia has 27 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 26 walks while batting .260.

Josh Bell is batting .232 with 13 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 54 walks.

Marlins vs Nationals Head to Head

9/9/2025: 7-5 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-5 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/8/2025: 15-7 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

15-7 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/3/2025: 10-5 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-5 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/2/2025: 5-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/1/2025: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-0 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/15/2025: 3-1 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/14/2025: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/13/2025: 11-9 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-9 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/13/2025: 11-4 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

11-4 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/12/2025: 7-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!