Blue Jays vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 10

The Toronto Blue Jays are among the MLB teams busy on Wednesday, up against the Houston Astros.

Blue Jays vs Astros Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (83-61) vs. Houston Astros (78-67)

Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Wednesday, September 10, 2025 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and SCHN

Blue Jays vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-130) | HOU: (+110)

TOR: (-130) | HOU: (+110) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+160) | HOU: +1.5 (-194)

TOR: -1.5 (+160) | HOU: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-128) | Under: (+104)

Blue Jays vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Berrios (Blue Jays) - 9-5, 4.02 ERA vs Jason Alexander (Astros) - 4-1, 4.68 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (9-5) to the mound, while Jason Alexander (4-1) will take the ball for the Astros. Berrios' team is 17-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Berrios' team has been victorious in 60% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-6. The Astros have gone 6-3-0 against the spread when Alexander starts. The Astros have played while the underdog on the moneyline for four of Alexander's starts this season, and they won each time.

Blue Jays vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (60%)

Blue Jays vs Astros Moneyline

Toronto is the favorite, -130 on the moneyline, while Houston is a +110 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Astros Spread

The Blue Jays are hosting the Astros and are favored by 1.5 runs (+160 to cover) on the runline. Houston is -194 to cover.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Blue Jays-Astros game on Sept. 10, with the over available at -128 and the under at +104.

Blue Jays vs Astros Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been victorious in 39, or 58.2%, of the 67 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Toronto has been victorious 33 times in 49 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays' games have gone over the total in 79 of their 143 opportunities.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 84-59-0 against the spread this season.

The Astros have won 56% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (28-22).

Houston is 16-12 (winning 57.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Astros have played in 144 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-75-4).

The Astros have collected a 71-73-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49.3% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with an OBP of .396 this season while batting .304 with 76 walks and 92 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .500.

Among qualified batters in the majors, he ranks fifth in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Guerrero has hit safely in eight games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .439 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.

George Springer leads Toronto with 128 hits. He is batting .300 this season and has 50 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .550 with an on-base percentage of .393.

Among all qualifying players, he is seventh in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Springer takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double, two home runs, three walks and two RBIs.

Ernie Clement has collected 133 base hits, an OBP of .312 and a slugging percentage of .398 this season.

Clement enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .278 with three doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Alejandro Kirk is batting .291 with a .360 OBP and 65 RBI for Toronto this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has a .440 slugging percentage, which leads the Astros. He's batting .263 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 59th, his on-base percentage is 81st, and he is 70th in slugging.

Jeremy Pena leads his team with 138 hits and a .361 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .303 while slugging .469.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks sixth in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Yainer Diaz is batting .254 with 21 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 20 walks.

Carlos Correa is hitting .274 with 24 doubles, 12 home runs and 38 walks.

Blue Jays vs Astros Head to Head

9/9/2025: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/23/2025: 3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/22/2025: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/21/2025: 7-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/4/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/3/2024: 9-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/2/2024: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/1/2024: 3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/3/2024: 8-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/2/2024: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

