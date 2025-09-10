Pirates vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 10

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are among the MLB teams playing on Wednesday, up against the Baltimore Orioles.

Pirates vs Orioles Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (64-81) vs. Baltimore Orioles (67-77)

Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-148) | BAL: (+126)

PIT: (-148) | BAL: (+126) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+122) | BAL: +1.5 (-146)

PIT: -1.5 (+122) | BAL: +1.5 (-146) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Pirates vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 10-9, 1.98 ERA vs Tyler Wells (Orioles) - 1-0, 3.60 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Paul Skenes (10-9) to the mound, while Tyler Wells (1-0) will answer the bell for the Orioles. Skenes and his team are 15-14-0 ATS this season when he starts. Skenes' team has won 61.1% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-7). Wells has started just one game with a set spread, which the Orioles covered. The Orioles were the underdog on the moneyline for one Wells start this season -- they won.

Pirates vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (60%)

Pirates vs Orioles Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the favorite, -148 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a +126 underdog despite being at home.

Pirates vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are hosting the Pirates, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Orioles are +122 to cover the spread, and the Pirates are -146.

Pirates vs Orioles Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Pirates-Orioles on Sept. 10, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Pirates vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Pirates have come away with 19 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Pittsburgh has come away with a win eight times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 54 of their 137 opportunities.

The Pirates have an against the spread mark of 75-62-0 in 137 games with a line this season.

The Orioles have won 37 of the 80 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (46.2%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Baltimore has a 10-17 record (winning only 37% of its games).

In the 141 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Orioles, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-77-4).

The Orioles have a 68-73-0 record against the spread this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has 130 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .408, both of which lead Pittsburgh hitters this season. He has a .246 batting average and an on-base percentage of .315.

He ranks 96th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage, and 92nd in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Oneil Cruz is batting .202 with 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 61 walks. He's slugging .384 with an on-base percentage of .304.

His batting average ranks 146th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 121st, and his slugging percentage 121st.

Andrew McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.337) this season, fueled by 105 hits.

McCutchen has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Tommy Pham has been key for Pittsburgh with 92 hits, an OBP of .335 plus a slugging percentage of .391.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has put up a team-best OBP (.346) and slugging percentage (.444), and leads the Orioles in hits (139, while batting .272).

Including all qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 36th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.

Jackson Holliday is batting .250 with 20 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 48 walks. He's slugging .395 with an on-base percentage of .318.

His batting average ranks 92nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 98th, and he is 109th in slugging.

Ryan Mountcastle has 18 doubles, five home runs and 14 walks while hitting .259.

Colton Cowser is batting .206 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.

Pirates vs Orioles Head to Head

9/9/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/7/2024: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/6/2024: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-4 PIT (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/5/2024: 5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/14/2023: 4-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/13/2023: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/12/2023: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/7/2022: 8-1 PIT (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

8-1 PIT (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/6/2022: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

