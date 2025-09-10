Phillies vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 10

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the New York Mets in MLB action on Wednesday.

Phillies vs Mets Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (85-60) vs. New York Mets (76-69)

Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Wednesday, September 10, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and SNY

Phillies vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-172) | NYM: (+144)

PHI: (-172) | NYM: (+144) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+122) | NYM: +1.5 (-146)

PHI: -1.5 (+122) | NYM: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Phillies vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 12-5, 2.60 ERA vs Clay Holmes (Mets) - 11-7, 3.61 ERA

The probable pitchers are Cristopher Sanchez (12-5) for the Phillies and Clay Holmes (11-7) for the Mets. Sanchez and his team have a record of 16-12-0 against the spread when he starts. Sanchez's team has won 76% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (19-6). When Holmes starts, the Mets have gone 11-14-0 against the spread. The Mets have been the moneyline underdog in five of Holmes' starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

Phillies vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (60.6%)

Phillies vs Mets Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -172 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +144 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Mets Spread

The Mets are +1.5 on the spread (-146 to cover), and Philadelphia is +122 to cover the runline.

Phillies vs Mets Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Phillies-Mets contest on Sept. 10, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Phillies vs Mets Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 110 games this season and have come away with the win 71 times (64.5%) in those contests.

Philadelphia has a record of 36-11 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -172 or more on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 54 of their 138 opportunities.

In 138 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 71-67-0 against the spread.

The Mets have won 15 of the 38 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (39.5%).

New York has played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer without earning a win.

The Mets have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 138 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 63 of those games (63-67-8).

The Mets have collected a 65-73-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.1% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.364) and total hits (130) this season. He's batting .240 batting average while slugging .562.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 114th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Bryce Harper has 30 doubles, 24 home runs and 58 walks. He's batting .263 and slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Among all qualified, he ranks 59th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Bryson Stott has collected 113 base hits, an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .381 this season.

Stott heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .412 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Nick Castellanos has been key for Philadelphia with 129 hits, an OBP of .296 plus a slugging percentage of .406.

Castellanos has safely hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a double, a triple, two walks and four RBIs.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has racked up a team-high OBP (.399), while pacing the Mets in hits (133). He's batting .261 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is 13th in slugging.

Francisco Lindor's .454 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .264 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 58th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

Pete Alonso has 37 doubles, a triple, 33 home runs and 56 walks while hitting .269.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .263 with 27 doubles, 22 home runs and 48 walks.

Phillies vs Mets Head to Head

9/9/2025: 9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/8/2025: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

1-0 PHI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/27/2025: 6-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/26/2025: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/25/2025: 13-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

13-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/22/2025: 7-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/21/2025: 11-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/20/2025: 10-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

10-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/23/2025: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/22/2025: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

