Vikings vs Bears Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 1 Monday Night Football

On Monday in the NFL, the Minnesota Vikings are up against the Chicago Bears.

Vikings vs Bears Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Vikings win (64.9%)

Vikings vs Bears Point Spread

The Vikings are 1.5-point favorites against the Bears. The Vikings are -105 to cover the spread, while the Bears are -115 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Vikings vs Bears Over/Under

The over/under for Vikings-Bears on Sept. 8 is 43.5. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Vikings vs Bears Moneyline

The Vikings vs Bears moneyline has Minnesota as a -116 favorite, while Chicago is a -102 underdog at home.

Vikings vs Bears Betting Trends

The Vikings were 11-5-1 against the spread last year.

As 1.5-point favorites or greater, the Vikings went 8-4-1 against the spread last year.

Out of 17 Minnesota games last season, seven went over the total.

The Bears posted a 9-7-1 record against the spread last year.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 1.5 points or greater, Chicago went 6-6-1 last season.

There were seven Bears games (out of 17) that hit the over last year.

Vikings vs Bears Odds & Spread

