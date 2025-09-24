Vanderbilt vs Utah State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Vanderbilt Commodores taking on the Utah State Aggies.

Vanderbilt vs Utah State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Vanderbilt: (-2083) | Utah State: (+1000)

Vanderbilt: (-2083) | Utah State: (+1000) Spread: Vanderbilt: -22.5 (-112) | Utah State: +22.5 (-108)

Vanderbilt: -22.5 (-112) | Utah State: +22.5 (-108) Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Vanderbilt vs Utah State Betting Trends

Vanderbilt is unbeaten against the spread this season.

Vanderbilt is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 22.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of Vanderbilt's four games have hit the over.

Utah State has four wins in four contests against the spread this season.

Utah State is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 22.5-point underdog or greater this season.

A pair of Utah State four games in 2025 have hit the over.

Vanderbilt vs Utah State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Commodores win (88.1%)

Vanderbilt vs Utah State Point Spread

Vanderbilt is favored by 22.5 points (-112 to cover) in this matchup. Utah State, the underdog, is -108.

Vanderbilt vs Utah State Over/Under

A total of 59.5 points has been set for the Vanderbilt-Utah State matchup on Sept. 27, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Vanderbilt vs Utah State Moneyline

Utah State is the underdog, +1000 on the moneyline, while Vanderbilt is a -2083 favorite.

Vanderbilt vs. Utah State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Vanderbilt 47.5 6 12.8 22 49.0 4 Utah State 36.8 23 24.3 84 57.8 4

Vanderbilt vs. Utah State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Game time: 12:45 p.m. ET

12:45 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Stadium: FirstBank Stadium

