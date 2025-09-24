FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

Ryder Cup iconRyder Cup

Explore Ryder Cup

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

Vanderbilt vs Utah State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Vanderbilt vs Utah State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Vanderbilt Commodores taking on the Utah State Aggies.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Vanderbilt vs Utah State Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Vanderbilt: (-2083) | Utah State: (+1000)
  • Spread: Vanderbilt: -22.5 (-112) | Utah State: +22.5 (-108)
  • Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Vanderbilt vs Utah State Betting Trends

  • Vanderbilt is unbeaten against the spread this season.
  • Vanderbilt is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 22.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • Two of Vanderbilt's four games have hit the over.
  • Utah State has four wins in four contests against the spread this season.
  • Utah State is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 22.5-point underdog or greater this season.
  • A pair of Utah State four games in 2025 have hit the over.

Vanderbilt vs Utah State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Commodores win (88.1%)

Vanderbilt vs Utah State Point Spread

Vanderbilt is favored by 22.5 points (-112 to cover) in this matchup. Utah State, the underdog, is -108.

Vanderbilt vs Utah State Over/Under

A total of 59.5 points has been set for the Vanderbilt-Utah State matchup on Sept. 27, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Vanderbilt vs Utah State Moneyline

Utah State is the underdog, +1000 on the moneyline, while Vanderbilt is a -2083 favorite.

Vanderbilt vs. Utah State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Vanderbilt47.5612.82249.04
Utah State36.82324.38457.84

Vanderbilt vs. Utah State Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025
  • Game time: 12:45 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Stadium: FirstBank Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Vanderbilt vs. Utah State analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup