NCAAF

Iowa State vs Arizona Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Iowa State vs Arizona Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona Wildcats.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Iowa State vs Arizona Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Iowa State: (-230) | Arizona: (+188)
  • Spread: Iowa State: -6.5 (-105) | Arizona: +6.5 (-115)
  • Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Iowa State vs Arizona Betting Trends

  • Iowa State has two wins against the spread this year.
  • Iowa State has won once ATS (1-1) as a 6.5-point or higher favorite this season.
  • One of Iowa State's four games this season has hit the over.
  • Arizona has posted two wins against the spread this year.
  • None of Arizona's two games has hit the over in 2025.

Iowa State vs Arizona Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cyclones win (79.9%)

Iowa State vs Arizona Point Spread

Arizona is the underdog by 6.5 points against Iowa State. Arizona is -105 to cover the spread, and Iowa State is -115.

Iowa State vs Arizona Over/Under

Iowa State versus Arizona on Sept. 27 has an over/under of 48.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Iowa State vs Arizona Moneyline

Arizona is the underdog, +188 on the moneyline, while Iowa State is a -230 favorite.

Iowa State vs. Arizona Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Iowa State29.86114.32949.54
Arizona37.0718.7455.03

Iowa State vs. Arizona Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025
  • Game time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Location: Ames, Iowa
  • Stadium: Jack Trice Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Iowa State vs. Arizona analysis on FanDuel Research.

