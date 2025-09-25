Iowa State vs Arizona Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025
Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona Wildcats.
Iowa State vs Arizona Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Iowa State: (-230) | Arizona: (+188)
- Spread: Iowa State: -6.5 (-105) | Arizona: +6.5 (-115)
- Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Iowa State vs Arizona Betting Trends
- Iowa State has two wins against the spread this year.
- Iowa State has won once ATS (1-1) as a 6.5-point or higher favorite this season.
- One of Iowa State's four games this season has hit the over.
- Arizona has posted two wins against the spread this year.
- None of Arizona's two games has hit the over in 2025.
Iowa State vs Arizona Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Cyclones win (79.9%)
Iowa State vs Arizona Point Spread
Arizona is the underdog by 6.5 points against Iowa State. Arizona is -105 to cover the spread, and Iowa State is -115.
Iowa State vs Arizona Over/Under
Iowa State versus Arizona on Sept. 27 has an over/under of 48.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Iowa State vs Arizona Moneyline
Arizona is the underdog, +188 on the moneyline, while Iowa State is a -230 favorite.
Iowa State vs. Arizona Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Iowa State
|29.8
|61
|14.3
|29
|49.5
|4
|Arizona
|37.0
|71
|8.7
|4
|55.0
|3
Iowa State vs. Arizona Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025
- Game time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Ames, Iowa
- Stadium: Jack Trice Stadium
