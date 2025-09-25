South Carolina vs Kentucky Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

The South Carolina Gamecocks versus the Kentucky Wildcats is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

South Carolina vs Kentucky Odds & Spread

Moneyline: South Carolina: (-210) | Kentucky: (+172)

South Carolina: (-210) | Kentucky: (+172) Spread: South Carolina: -5.5 (-110) | Kentucky: +5.5 (-110)

South Carolina: -5.5 (-110) | Kentucky: +5.5 (-110) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

South Carolina vs Kentucky Betting Trends

South Carolina has posted two wins against the spread this year.

As a 5.5-point or greater favorite, South Carolina has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

One of four South Carolina games have gone over the point total this year.

Kentucky has one win against the spread this season.

Kentucky has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 5.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Kentucky has played two games (out of three) which finished over the total this year.

South Carolina vs Kentucky Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gamecocks win (72.2%)

South Carolina vs Kentucky Point Spread

South Carolina is favored by 5.5 points versus Kentucky. South Carolina is -110 to cover the spread, while Kentucky is -110.

South Carolina vs Kentucky Over/Under

An over/under of 46.5 has been set for South Carolina-Kentucky on Sept. 27, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

South Carolina vs Kentucky Moneyline

Kentucky is a +172 underdog on the moneyline, while South Carolina is a -210 favorite.

South Carolina vs. Kentucky Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games South Carolina 22.3 95 20.3 59 50.3 4 Kentucky 31.7 88 23.0 48 49.5 3

South Carolina vs. Kentucky Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Game time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium

