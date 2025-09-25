FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Georgia vs Alabama Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Georgia vs Alabama Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Georgia vs Alabama Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Georgia: (-152) | Alabama: (+126)
  • Spread: Georgia: -2.5 (-124) | Alabama: +2.5 (102)
  • Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Georgia vs Alabama Betting Trends

  • Georgia has no wins against the spread this season.
  • Georgia has yet to win ATS (0-3) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this year.
  • Georgia has had two games (out of three) go over the total this year.
  • Alabama has posted two wins against the spread this season.
  • Alabama and its opponent have yet to not hit the over this year.

Georgia vs Alabama Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bulldogs win (53.2%)

Georgia vs Alabama Point Spread

Georgia is favored by 2.5 points (-124 to cover) in this matchup. Alabama, the underdog, is +102.

Georgia vs Alabama Over/Under

An over/under of 53.5 has been set for Georgia-Alabama on Sept. 27, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Georgia vs Alabama Moneyline

Alabama is the underdog, +126 on the moneyline, while Georgia is a -152 favorite.

Georgia vs. Alabama Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Georgia39.06518.02552.83
Alabama42.74315.01747.53

Georgia vs. Alabama Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025
  • Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ABC
  • Location: Athens, Georgia
  • Stadium: Sanford Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Georgia vs. Alabama analysis on FanDuel Research.

