Georgia vs Alabama Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Georgia vs Alabama Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Georgia: (-152) | Alabama: (+126)

Georgia: (-152) | Alabama: (+126) Spread: Georgia: -2.5 (-124) | Alabama: +2.5 (102)

Georgia: -2.5 (-124) | Alabama: +2.5 (102) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Georgia vs Alabama Betting Trends

Georgia has no wins against the spread this season.

Georgia has yet to win ATS (0-3) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this year.

Georgia has had two games (out of three) go over the total this year.

Alabama has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Alabama and its opponent have yet to not hit the over this year.

Georgia vs Alabama Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulldogs win (53.2%)

Georgia vs Alabama Point Spread

Georgia is favored by 2.5 points (-124 to cover) in this matchup. Alabama, the underdog, is +102.

Georgia vs Alabama Over/Under

An over/under of 53.5 has been set for Georgia-Alabama on Sept. 27, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Georgia vs Alabama Moneyline

Alabama is the underdog, +126 on the moneyline, while Georgia is a -152 favorite.

Georgia vs. Alabama Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Georgia 39.0 65 18.0 25 52.8 3 Alabama 42.7 43 15.0 17 47.5 3

Georgia vs. Alabama Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Stadium: Sanford Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Georgia vs. Alabama analysis on FanDuel Research.