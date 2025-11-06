Vanderbilt vs Auburn Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Vanderbilt Commodores are up against the Auburn Tigers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Vanderbilt vs Auburn Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Vanderbilt: (-220) | Auburn: (+184)

Vanderbilt: (-220) | Auburn: (+184) Spread: Vanderbilt: -6.5 (-108) | Auburn: +6.5 (-112)

Vanderbilt: -6.5 (-108) | Auburn: +6.5 (-112) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Vanderbilt vs Auburn Betting Trends

Vanderbilt has seven wins in nine games against the spread this season.

Vanderbilt has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 6.5-point or bigger favorite this year.

Vanderbilt has played nine games this season, and five of them have gone over the total.

Auburn is 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

Auburn has one win ATS (1-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Two Auburn games (of nine) have hit the over this season.

Vanderbilt vs Auburn Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Commodores win (66.8%)

Vanderbilt vs Auburn Point Spread

Vanderbilt is favored by 6.5 points (-108 to cover) in this matchup. Auburn, the underdog, is -112.

Vanderbilt vs Auburn Over/Under

The Vanderbilt-Auburn game on Nov. 8 has been given an over/under of 45.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Vanderbilt vs Auburn Moneyline

Auburn is a +184 underdog on the moneyline, while Vanderbilt is a -220 favorite.

Vanderbilt vs. Auburn Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Vanderbilt 37.6 8 20.4 43 51.1 9 Auburn 22.3 99 17.7 23 50.2 9

Vanderbilt vs. Auburn Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Stadium: FirstBank Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Vanderbilt vs. Auburn analysis on FanDuel Research.