Vanderbilt vs Auburn Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025
On Saturday in college football, the Vanderbilt Commodores are up against the Auburn Tigers.
On Saturday in college football, the Vanderbilt Commodores are up against the Auburn Tigers.
Vanderbilt vs Auburn Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Vanderbilt: (-220) | Auburn: (+184)
- Spread: Vanderbilt: -6.5 (-108) | Auburn: +6.5 (-112)
- Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Vanderbilt vs Auburn Betting Trends
- Vanderbilt has seven wins in nine games against the spread this season.
- Vanderbilt has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 6.5-point or bigger favorite this year.
- Vanderbilt has played nine games this season, and five of them have gone over the total.
- Auburn is 3-6-0 against the spread this season.
- Auburn has one win ATS (1-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- Two Auburn games (of nine) have hit the over this season.
Vanderbilt vs Auburn Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Commodores win (66.8%)
Vanderbilt vs Auburn Point Spread
Vanderbilt is favored by 6.5 points (-108 to cover) in this matchup. Auburn, the underdog, is -112.
Vanderbilt vs Auburn Over/Under
The Vanderbilt-Auburn game on Nov. 8 has been given an over/under of 45.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.
Vanderbilt vs Auburn Moneyline
Auburn is a +184 underdog on the moneyline, while Vanderbilt is a -220 favorite.
Vanderbilt vs. Auburn Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Vanderbilt
|37.6
|8
|20.4
|43
|51.1
|9
|Auburn
|22.3
|99
|17.7
|23
|50.2
|9
Vanderbilt vs. Auburn Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025
- Game time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Stadium: FirstBank Stadium
