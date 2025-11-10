NHL
Devils vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 10
NHL action on Monday includes the New Jersey Devils taking on the New York Islanders.
Devils vs Islanders Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (11-4) vs. New York Islanders (7-6-2)
- Date: Monday, November 10, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Islanders Odds
|Devils (-176)
|Islanders (+146)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Devils win (57.2%)
Devils vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals. The Devils are +136 to cover the spread, with the Islanders being -168.
Devils vs Islanders Over/Under
- Devils versus Islanders on Nov. 10 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +108 and the under -132.
Devils vs Islanders Moneyline
- The Devils vs Islanders moneyline has New Jersey as a -176 favorite, while New York is a +146 underdog on the road.