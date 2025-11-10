Northern Illinois vs UMass Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025
The Northern Illinois Huskies will take on the UMass Minutemen in college football action on Wednesday.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
Northern Illinois vs UMass Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Northern Illinois: (-461) | UMass: (+360)
- Spread: Northern Illinois: -10.5 (-114) | UMass: +10.5 (-106)
- Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Northern Illinois vs UMass Betting Trends
- Northern Illinois has won twice against the spread this season.
- Northern Illinois has played nine games this season, and three of them have gone over the total.
- UMass owns two wins against the spread this year.
- UMass has seen six of its nine games go over the point total.
Northern Illinois vs UMass Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Huskies win (78.1%)
Northern Illinois vs UMass Point Spread
UMass is the underdog by 10.5 points against Northern Illinois. UMass is -114 to cover the spread, and Northern Illinois is -106.
Northern Illinois vs UMass Over/Under
The over/under for the Northern Illinois versus UMass game on Nov. 12 has been set at 42.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Northern Illinois vs UMass Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Northern Illinois-UMass, Northern Illinois is the favorite at -461, and UMass is +360.
Northern Illinois vs. UMass Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Northern Illinois
|12.2
|135
|24.3
|68
|44.2
|9
|UMass
|11.3
|136
|36.8
|130
|49.3
|9
Northern Illinois vs. UMass Game Info
- Game day: Wednesday, November 12, 2025
- Game time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPNU
- Location: Amherst, Massachusetts
- Stadium: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
Check out even more in-depth Northern Illinois vs. UMass analysis on FanDuel Research.