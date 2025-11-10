FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Northern Illinois vs UMass Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

Data Skrive
The Northern Illinois Huskies will take on the UMass Minutemen in college football action on Wednesday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Northern Illinois vs UMass Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Northern Illinois: (-461) | UMass: (+360)
  • Spread: Northern Illinois: -10.5 (-114) | UMass: +10.5 (-106)
  • Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Northern Illinois vs UMass Betting Trends

  • Northern Illinois has won twice against the spread this season.
  • Northern Illinois has played nine games this season, and three of them have gone over the total.
  • UMass owns two wins against the spread this year.
  • UMass has seen six of its nine games go over the point total.

Northern Illinois vs UMass Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Huskies win (78.1%)

Northern Illinois vs UMass Point Spread

UMass is the underdog by 10.5 points against Northern Illinois. UMass is -114 to cover the spread, and Northern Illinois is -106.

Northern Illinois vs UMass Over/Under

The over/under for the Northern Illinois versus UMass game on Nov. 12 has been set at 42.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Northern Illinois vs UMass Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Northern Illinois-UMass, Northern Illinois is the favorite at -461, and UMass is +360.

Northern Illinois vs. UMass Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Northern Illinois12.213524.36844.29
UMass11.313636.813049.39

Northern Illinois vs. UMass Game Info

  • Game day: Wednesday, November 12, 2025
  • Game time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPNU
  • Location: Amherst, Massachusetts
  • Stadium: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

