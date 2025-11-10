Northern Illinois vs UMass Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

The Northern Illinois Huskies will take on the UMass Minutemen in college football action on Wednesday.

Northern Illinois vs UMass Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Northern Illinois: (-461) | UMass: (+360)

Northern Illinois: (-461) | UMass: (+360) Spread: Northern Illinois: -10.5 (-114) | UMass: +10.5 (-106)

Northern Illinois: -10.5 (-114) | UMass: +10.5 (-106) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Northern Illinois vs UMass Betting Trends

Northern Illinois has won twice against the spread this season.

Northern Illinois has played nine games this season, and three of them have gone over the total.

UMass owns two wins against the spread this year.

UMass has seen six of its nine games go over the point total.

Northern Illinois vs UMass Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Huskies win (78.1%)

Northern Illinois vs UMass Point Spread

UMass is the underdog by 10.5 points against Northern Illinois. UMass is -114 to cover the spread, and Northern Illinois is -106.

Northern Illinois vs UMass Over/Under

The over/under for the Northern Illinois versus UMass game on Nov. 12 has been set at 42.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Northern Illinois vs UMass Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Northern Illinois-UMass, Northern Illinois is the favorite at -461, and UMass is +360.

Northern Illinois vs. UMass Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Northern Illinois 12.2 135 24.3 68 44.2 9 UMass 11.3 136 36.8 130 49.3 9

Northern Illinois vs. UMass Game Info

Game day: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Wednesday, November 12, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Stadium: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

