NCAAF

Akron vs Kent State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Akron Zips are among the college football squads busy on Tuesday, versus the Kent State Golden Flashes.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Akron vs Kent State Odds & Spread

  • Moneyline: Akron: (-196) | Kent State: (+164)
  • Spread: Akron: -5.5 (-105) | Kent State: +5.5 (-115)
  • Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Akron vs Kent State Betting Trends

  • Against the spread, Akron is 5-5-0 this season.
  • There have been six Akron games (of 10) that hit the over this year.
  • Kent State's record against the spread in 2025 is 4-5-0.
  • This season, four of Kent State's nine games have hit the over.

Akron vs Kent State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Zips win (70.8%)

Akron vs Kent State Point Spread

Akron is favored by 5.5 points (-105 to cover) in this matchup. Kent State, the underdog, is -115.

Akron vs Kent State Over/Under

Akron versus Kent State, on Nov. 11, has an over/under of 47.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Akron vs Kent State Moneyline

Akron is the favorite, -196 on the moneyline, while Kent State is a +164 underdog.

Akron vs. Kent State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Akron21.310227.110149.310
Kent State1812734.312551.59

Akron vs. Kent State Game Info

  • Game day: Tuesday, November 11, 2025
  • Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPNU
  • Location: Akron, Ohio
  • Stadium: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

