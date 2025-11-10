Akron vs Kent State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025
The Akron Zips are among the college football squads busy on Tuesday, versus the Kent State Golden Flashes.
Akron vs Kent State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Akron: (-196) | Kent State: (+164)
- Spread: Akron: -5.5 (-105) | Kent State: +5.5 (-115)
- Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Akron vs Kent State Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Akron is 5-5-0 this season.
- There have been six Akron games (of 10) that hit the over this year.
- Kent State's record against the spread in 2025 is 4-5-0.
- This season, four of Kent State's nine games have hit the over.
Akron vs Kent State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Zips win (70.8%)
Akron vs Kent State Point Spread
Akron is favored by 5.5 points (-105 to cover) in this matchup. Kent State, the underdog, is -115.
Akron vs Kent State Over/Under
Akron versus Kent State, on Nov. 11, has an over/under of 47.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
Akron vs Kent State Moneyline
Akron is the favorite, -196 on the moneyline, while Kent State is a +164 underdog.
Akron vs. Kent State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Akron
|21.3
|102
|27.1
|101
|49.3
|10
|Kent State
|18
|127
|34.3
|125
|51.5
|9
Akron vs. Kent State Game Info
- Game day: Tuesday, November 11, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPNU
- Location: Akron, Ohio
- Stadium: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field
