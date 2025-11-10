Akron vs Kent State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

The Akron Zips are among the college football squads busy on Tuesday, versus the Kent State Golden Flashes.

Akron vs Kent State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Akron: (-196) | Kent State: (+164)

Akron: (-196) | Kent State: (+164) Spread: Akron: -5.5 (-105) | Kent State: +5.5 (-115)

Akron: -5.5 (-105) | Kent State: +5.5 (-115) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Akron vs Kent State Betting Trends

Against the spread, Akron is 5-5-0 this season.

There have been six Akron games (of 10) that hit the over this year.

Kent State's record against the spread in 2025 is 4-5-0.

This season, four of Kent State's nine games have hit the over.

Akron vs Kent State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Zips win (70.8%)

Akron vs Kent State Point Spread

Akron is favored by 5.5 points (-105 to cover) in this matchup. Kent State, the underdog, is -115.

Akron vs Kent State Over/Under

Akron versus Kent State, on Nov. 11, has an over/under of 47.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Akron vs Kent State Moneyline

Akron is the favorite, -196 on the moneyline, while Kent State is a +164 underdog.

Akron vs. Kent State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Akron 21.3 102 27.1 101 49.3 10 Kent State 18 127 34.3 125 51.5 9

Akron vs. Kent State Game Info

Game day: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Tuesday, November 11, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio Stadium: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

