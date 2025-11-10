Oilers vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 10

The NHL slate on Monday includes the Edmonton Oilers facing the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Oilers vs Blue Jackets Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (6-6-4) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (7-7)

Date: Monday, November 10, 2025

Monday, November 10, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Blue Jackets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-182) Blue Jackets (+150) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (71.3%)

Oilers vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

The Blue Jackets are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Oilers. The Blue Jackets are -162 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +132.

Oilers vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

The over/under for Oilers-Blue Jackets on Nov. 10 is 6.5. The over is -124, and the under is +102.

Oilers vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Oilers-Blue Jackets, Edmonton is the favorite at -182, and Columbus is +150 playing on the road.

