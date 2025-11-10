Toledo vs Miami (OH) Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

The Toledo Rockets are among the college football squads busy on Wednesday, up against the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Toledo vs Miami (OH) Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Toledo: (-160) | Miami (OH): (+132)

Toledo: (-160) | Miami (OH): (+132) Spread: Toledo: -3.5 (-105) | Miami (OH): +3.5 (-115)

Toledo: -3.5 (-105) | Miami (OH): +3.5 (-115) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Toledo vs Miami (OH) Betting Trends

Toledo is 6-3-0 against the spread this year.

Against the spread as 3.5-point or better favorites, Toledo is 5-2.

This year, five of Toledo's nine games have hit the over.

Miami (OH) has six wins in nine contests against the spread this season.

Miami (OH) has won once ATS (1-2) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this year.

This season, five of Miami (OH)'s nine games have gone over the point total.

Toledo vs Miami (OH) Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (65.6%)

Toledo vs Miami (OH) Point Spread

Toledo is favored by 3.5 points over Miami (OH). Toledo is -105 to cover the spread, with Miami (OH) being -115.

Toledo vs Miami (OH) Over/Under

Toledo versus Miami (OH), on Nov. 12, has an over/under of 44.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Toledo vs Miami (OH) Moneyline

Miami (OH) is a +132 underdog on the moneyline, while Toledo is a -160 favorite.

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Toledo 32.9 41 14.6 9 49.1 9 Miami (OH) 25.3 90 21.7 34 45.5 9

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Game day: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Wednesday, November 12, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Stadium: Fred C. Yager Stadium

