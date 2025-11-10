Central Michigan vs Buffalo Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

The Central Michigan Chippewas are among the college football squads busy on Wednesday, up against the Buffalo Bulls.

Central Michigan vs Buffalo Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Central Michigan: (-130) | Buffalo: (+110)

Central Michigan: (-130) | Buffalo: (+110) Spread: Central Michigan: -2.5 (-105) | Buffalo: +2.5 (-115)

Central Michigan: -2.5 (-105) | Buffalo: +2.5 (-115) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Central Michigan vs Buffalo Betting Trends

Against the spread, Central Michigan is 6-3-0 this season.

For the year, Central Michigan is 3-1 as 2.5-point or better favorites.

This season, six of Central Michigan's nine games have gone over the point total.

Buffalo has beaten the spread four times in nine games.

Buffalo is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this year.

There have been four Buffalo games (out of nine) that hit the over this season.

Central Michigan vs Buffalo Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Chippewas win (74.2%)

Central Michigan vs Buffalo Point Spread

Central Michigan is favored by 2.5 points over Buffalo. Central Michigan is -105 to cover the spread, with Buffalo being -115.

Central Michigan vs Buffalo Over/Under

An over/under of 44.5 has been set for Central Michigan-Buffalo on Nov. 12, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Central Michigan vs Buffalo Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Buffalo-Central Michigan, Buffalo is the underdog at +110, and Central Michigan is -130.

Central Michigan vs. Buffalo Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Central Michigan 24.1 98 24 60 46.9 9 Buffalo 24.8 93 19.6 23 47.6 9

Central Michigan vs. Buffalo Game Info

Game day: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Wednesday, November 12, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Stadium: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

