UTSA vs Charlotte Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

The UTSA Roadrunners versus the Charlotte 49ers is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

UTSA vs Charlotte Odds & Spread

Moneyline: UTSA: (-1205) | Charlotte: (+750)

UTSA: (-1205) | Charlotte: (+750) Spread: UTSA: -18.5 (-110) | Charlotte: +18.5 (-110)

UTSA: -18.5 (-110) | Charlotte: +18.5 (-110) Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

UTSA vs Charlotte Betting Trends

UTSA is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

UTSA has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as an 18.5-point favorite or greater this year.

UTSA has played nine games this season, and seven of them have hit the over.

Against the spread, Charlotte is 3-6-0 this year.

As an 18.5-point underdog or more, Charlotte has one win ATS (1-2) this year.

There have been six Charlotte games (out of nine) that went over the total this year.

UTSA vs Charlotte Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Roadrunners win (89.1%)

UTSA vs Charlotte Point Spread

UTSA is favored by 18.5 points versus Charlotte. UTSA is -110 to cover the spread, while Charlotte is -110.

UTSA vs Charlotte Over/Under

A total of 59.5 points has been set for the UTSA-Charlotte matchup on Nov. 15, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

UTSA vs Charlotte Moneyline

Charlotte is the underdog, +750 on the moneyline, while UTSA is a -1205 favorite.

UTSA vs. Charlotte Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games UTSA 32.8 46 33.0 117 59.4 9 Charlotte 18.0 128 38.4 134 52.8 9

UTSA vs. Charlotte Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Stadium: Jerry Richardson Stadium

