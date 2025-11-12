UTSA vs Charlotte Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025
The UTSA Roadrunners versus the Charlotte 49ers is on the college football schedule for Saturday.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
UTSA vs Charlotte Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: UTSA: (-1205) | Charlotte: (+750)
- Spread: UTSA: -18.5 (-110) | Charlotte: +18.5 (-110)
- Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
UTSA vs Charlotte Betting Trends
- UTSA is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.
- UTSA has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as an 18.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- UTSA has played nine games this season, and seven of them have hit the over.
- Against the spread, Charlotte is 3-6-0 this year.
- As an 18.5-point underdog or more, Charlotte has one win ATS (1-2) this year.
- There have been six Charlotte games (out of nine) that went over the total this year.
UTSA vs Charlotte Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Roadrunners win (89.1%)
UTSA vs Charlotte Point Spread
UTSA is favored by 18.5 points versus Charlotte. UTSA is -110 to cover the spread, while Charlotte is -110.
UTSA vs Charlotte Over/Under
A total of 59.5 points has been set for the UTSA-Charlotte matchup on Nov. 15, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
UTSA vs Charlotte Moneyline
Charlotte is the underdog, +750 on the moneyline, while UTSA is a -1205 favorite.
UTSA vs. Charlotte Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|UTSA
|32.8
|46
|33.0
|117
|59.4
|9
|Charlotte
|18.0
|128
|38.4
|134
|52.8
|9
UTSA vs. Charlotte Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Stadium: Jerry Richardson Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth UTSA vs. Charlotte analysis on FanDuel Research.